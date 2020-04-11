Anna Nimz named head coach at Northwestern State

Hopefully stopping what's been a revolving door of women's basketball coaches at Northwestern State, Anna Nimz was named head coach of the Lady Demons on Saturday in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Nimz, former player at Pittsburg State and head coach at Labette Community College, is the Demons' fourth head coach in the last three months.
Jordan Dupuy resigned as Northwestern State coach on Jan. 27 after posting a 36-60 record in three-plus seasons, including a 5-13 record this season.
Associate head coach Aaron A. Swinson was named interim coach and guided the Demons to a 2-9 record for the rest of the season, and he was not retained.
Missy Bilderback, who went 127-20 in five seasons at Jones (Miss.) College, was hired as head coach on March 18. But she resigned last week for personal reasons, including the spread of COVID-19, and will stay at Jones.
Nimz, 34, has been the associate head coach under former PSU coach Lane Lord for the last two seasons at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Before that she was a junior college head coach for eight years — five at Labette and three at Kilgore (Texas).
Nimz was just 25 when she became the Labette coach.
"Having an opportunity at such a young age, being thrown into the fire made me grow quickly as a coach," Nimz said in a release. "I was going to clinics, watching videos, working through trial and error, and it made me grow into the coach I am today. Labette provided me a great opportunity to step in and figure out who I was as a coach, and I am forever grateful for that."
Nimz, after one year at Washburn and Dodge City Community College, averaged 10.9 points and 3.1 assists in two seasons at Pittsburg State under coach Steve High. She was named PSU outstanding student-athlete of the year in 2006-07 and the graduate student of the year in health, human performance and recreation two years later.
She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant in Lord's first year at PSU.
"Anna is a hard-working winner," Lord said. "She knows how to handle every facet of our program to the point I could leave for a week and she would not miss a beat overseeing the team. She will win games, but academics and family will both be high priorities for her, too. People are going to love her becasue she will take an interest in them. She is going to make somebody feel important every day."
Nimz noticed similarites between Pittsburg and Natchitoches.
"I enjoy the small town and heard how family-oriented the university is," Nimz said. "I heard amazing things about the people in town and the people at the university. For me, that's attractive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.