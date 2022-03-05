BOLIVAR, Mo. — Another noteworthy season is in the books for the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team.
The Cavaliers came up short against St. Elizabeth 54-35 in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Southwest Baptist.
St. Elizabeth will play South Iron, a 74-39 winner over Leopold, at 6 p.m. Friday inside Hammons Student Center at Missouri State.
Now making back-to-back Elite 8 appearances, Thomas Jefferson finishes the season with an impressive 22-7 overall record. The Cavaliers accomplished their second straight 20-win campaign and fifth straight season of 15 or more victories.
“We told the boys, ‘Winning or losing, this wasn’t going to be the mark of whether or not this would be a successful season,’” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “Those kids have already done enough regardless of what happened in this game that this season would be a success. It was a success. We are just really proud of the kids and the hard work they put in. Obviously being 22-7, there’s a lot of teams in the state that would love to have a season like that.”
Thomas Jefferson went toe-to-toe with St. Elizabeth throughout the course of the game. With a 35-27 lead after the third quarter, the Hornets used a 19-8 spurt to account for the final scoring margin.
“We weren’t shooting the ball well early in the game and it kind of forced us to do some things we aren’t very good at,” Myers said. “We just didn’t have what it took to get it done today.”
Brock Lucas and Jace Kesel tallied 14 points apiece to pace St. Elizabeth, which improved to 18-10 on the season. Caleb Oligschaeger hit three 3-pointers en route to scoring 11 points.
Leading the Cavaliers was Jay Ball with 14 points. Caden Myers chipped in 12 points as well for Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers graduate seniors Kaushal Parimi, Elias Rincker, Drew Goodhope, Jake Jarrett, Luke Miller and Myers.
“This group of seniors have been fantastic, winning 19 games their freshmen year, 19 games their sophomore year, 21 games their junior year and 22 games their senior year,” Myers said. “They won a lot of basketball games and helped lay a great groundwork for these kids coming up.
“Our team has been so blessed. I’m just so thankful for all the hard work these kids put in and the dedication they’ve had to work to get to this point. Hopefully, the next group will do the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.