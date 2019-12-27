NEOSHO, Mo. — Isaiah Davis made the Joplin bench erupt as he absorbed contact on a made layup and was sent to the foul line with 7:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The senior rattled in his ensuing freebie to pull the Eagles to within 43-40 of Bentonville West. All momentum was seemingly in favor of Joplin before the Wolverines responded with back-to-back 3-pointers — one by sophomore Dillon Bailey and another by senior Riley Buccino — to quickly push their advantage back to nine points.
It was a nightlong trend. Each time the Eagles threatened to pull even, Bentonville West found a way to fend them off. And the result was a 64-57 triumph for the Wolverines on Friday in the semifinals of the Neosho Holiday Classic Gold Bracket.
“We showed some grit and some effort, just consistently trying to claw our way back in,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “But in the end, we couldn’t get over that hump each time we got within striking distance.”
The Eagles (5-3) will wrap up the weekend tournament in a consolation final against Morrilton, a 63-44 loser to West Memphis, this afternoon at 2. Bentonville West (5-4) and West Memphis will square off in the Gold Bracket championship at 6:30.
Joplin never led in the contest and trailed by as many 13 points in the first half.
The Eagles battled back to make it a one-possession game once Always Wright swished home a triple to trim the deficit to 30-28 in the early stages of the third quarter. But similar to Joplin’s comeback bid in the fourth, the Wolverines denied it with a 9-2 surge that gave them a nine-point lead midway through the quarter.
“I think we cut the lead to five points or less about three or four times in the second half,” Hafer said. “But give credit to them. They’re a good team and found ways to keep separating themselves.”
It was a combination of stifling defense and hot shooting that enabled the Wolverines to fend off the Eagles whenever they needed to. Joplin was limited to 38 percent shooting from the floor and 30 percent from 3 while West shot 52 percent from both the floor and beyond the arc.
“I was really worried about our legs and our mental focus after a tough (double-overtime) game against Villa-Angela St. Joe on Thursday night,” West head coach Greg White said. “But the big thing was we had different guys step up and make plays in critical moments tonight. Dillon Bailey, Riley Buccino and Evan White — those guys were huge.”
Buccino, Bailey and White finished as West’s leading scorers with 19, 18 and 13 points, respectively. The trio shot 9-of-16 combined from 3-point range.
Bailey logged nine of his 18 points in the final period. One of his buckets — a layup off a backdoor cut — gave West a 59-46 advantage with about 3 1/2 minutes to go.
“They’ve got good guards that can control the game,” Hafer said. “And they complement each other very well. If one drives, then you have to worry about multiple possibilities since the other two are more than capable of knocking shots down from the perimeter.”
A porous offensive start saw Joplin make just two of its first 12 shots as it fell in a 13-7 hole by the end of the first quarter. The deficit was pushed to 13 points with 4:30 remaining in the second before Joplin eventually trimmed it to five on a 3-pointer by Wright just before intermission.
“The offense was there in spurts, but it just wasn’t as consistent as it needed to be,” Hafer said. “We shot poorly, but they defended solidly. They do a good job of keeping everything in front of them.”
Davis led Joplin in scoring with 19 points while Wright and Dakarai Allen added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
