Missourians interested in hunting elk in the state this fall can apply in May for one of five available permits. At least one permit will be for approved area landowners with qualifying property and the remainder for the general public.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has designated a nine-day archery season for elk Oct. 16-24 and a nine-day firearms Dec. 11-19. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random drawing.
Only Missouri residents can apply at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor or by calling 1-800-392-4115.
MDC requires a $10 nonrefundable application fee; those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 fee. All permits are nontransferable.
To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be at least 11 years old by the first day of the archery portion of the elk hunting season. Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt (born before Jan. 1, 1967) before they may purchase the permit.
Results of the random elk-permit drawing will be available by July 1. Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for an elk-hunting permit at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits by logging into “Manage Your Account” and selecting “View My Special Hunt History.”
For more information on elk hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk or view and download MDC’s new online Elk Hunting Digest at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/elk-hunting-digest.
