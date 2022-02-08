The southwest Missouri pipeline keeps on churning college athletes.
By the end of the day Wednesday, Joplin, Carthage and Webb City will have a combined 14 student-athletes that have signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.
Webb City featured eight seniors that inked the dotted line on Monday afternoon.
Football standouts Dupree Jackson and Christian Kinney signed at William Penn University and Harding, respectively. Jackson rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in the Cardinals' state championship season, while Kinney helped pave the way for Webb City's power run-game on the offensive line.
The Cardinals' signing class also included three baseball players in Cooper Crouch (Crowder College, right-handed pitcher), Jeremiah Leaming (Evangel, two-way player) and Gavin Stowell (Highland Community College, two-way player).
The class is rounded out by Delaney Duke (Park University for soccer), Dustin Brockmiller (track and cross country at Pittsburg State) and Alanna Bundy (track and cross country at Missouri Southern).
Carthage featured two football standouts that signed college letters on Tuesday. Gavin VanGilder made it official with MidAmerica Nazarene, while Garrett Lilienkamp inked with Harding.
Both set the tone for the 10-1 Tigers up-front offensively this fall. Lilienkamp received second-team all-state honors as an offensive lineman.
Joplin will hold its signing ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium. The Eagles will have four different individuals signing college letters.
Camryn Ledford, a para-athlete, will sign to compete in track and field at Division I Arizona. Ledford has put together a well-decorated career for the Eagles in an inspiring journey that has never allowed spina bifida to win.
Joplin's signings also include Korey Read and Stone Karcher, who are signing to play football at Missouri S&T. Read played strong safety for the 10-2 Eagles this past fall, while Karcher manned a number of different positions on the offensive line.
Offensive lineman Jett Steele rounds out Joplin's signings. Steele, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound all-conference and all-area performer, will continue his football career at MSSU.
