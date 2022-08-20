The high school cross country season is right around the corner for the Joplin Eagles, Webb City Cardinals, Carthage Tigers and Carl Junction Bulldogs.
Here’s how each area Central Ozark Conference teams shape up:
JOPLIN EAGLES
The Joplin boys cross country team made history last year by winning its first Central Ozark Conference title.
After graduating Zaben Barnes, Nicholas Horton and Evan Matlock who are running at Missouri Southern, the Eagles have reloaded and look to defend their COC title this fall.
Joplin’s top returnee is senior Hobbs Campbell, who is a multi-time state qualifier in a slew of sports. The Eagles front four will also feature junior Ian Horton and sophomores Chance Tindall and Grey Edwards.
“We have four solid kids up front, but we are figuring out who our five is right now,” Eagles coach Dustin Dixon said. “We have a few juniors who are competing for that role. Aidan Koch and Parker Durham are at the top of that list. The boy’s expectation is to defend the conference title. We want to return to the state championship. The boys have been to the state meet two years in a row. We look to do that again.”
On the girls side, Joplin enters a rebuilding year following the graduation of standout and current Cornell runner Jennalee Dunn. The Eagles will be led by two-time state qualifier Allie Keizer and Mairi Beranek is back for her senior season.
Joplin looks to newcomers Masyn Briggs, Averi Burks, Jade Parise, Isabella Cruse and Meridyth Mai to contribute on varsity this season.
“We want our girls to get some varsity experience,” Dixon said. “We feel confident that if we can just stay healthy we can compete and run competitively at the end of the year at the conference meet and hopefully get a couple of girls to the state championship meet.”
WEBB CITY CARDINALS
The Cardinals will be a young squad this fall, but boast two of the area’s top runners on the girls and boys side in senior Abi Street and junior Evan Stevens.
Webb City coach Dustin Miller has high hopes for both this season.
“We have one really good runner on both sides, so it will be exciting to watch them at the front of most races,” Miller said.
Also returning on the girls side is senior Hally Philpot. Top newcomers are freshmen Brooke Hedger and Kristina Bundy.
The boys’ returnees are rounded out with junior Mason Hedger. Junior Dakota Grove and freshman Andrew Dawson both look to make an impact on varsity.
“The goal is to develop gritty, consistent varsity athletes,” Miller said. “We are young and experienced at the varsity level, so we expect to make significant improvements throughout the season. We can develop into a solid team by the postseason.”
CARTHAGE TIGERS
The Tigers lost three of their top seven runners on the boys side and said goodbye to one senior on the girls from last season.
But experience is aplenty.
On the boys’ side, Carthage returns Miguel Solano, Eddy Fuentes, Caleb Fewin, Michael Lanyon and Colt Pugh. Top newcomers are Devin Smith, Indiana Gray and Shane Ritzema.
“We are going to rely heavily on Miguel, Eddy, Caleb and Michael to be our varsity leaders,” Tigers coach Brian Crigger said.
Back on the girls side is Maggie Boyd, Katy Witherspoon, Jennifer Rodas, Allyssa Williams, Mildred Elias, Mildred Vicente, Sonia Lopez and Jenna Wilson.
“On the girls side Maggie and Katy are our two best returners based on last year’s time,” Crigger said. “I also think a number of other girls are poised to have a run at the top few spots as well.”
Crigger added, “I think we are going to have an excellent season this year. All the athletes are very positive and excited to have a great year. Last year we didn’t finish the season with any runners at the state meet, and I feel like we have a handful of runners with a good shot to get to Columbia this year.”
NEOSHO WILDCATS
The Wildcats will be headlined by a strong girls squad this fall with junior Riley Kemna and sophomore Chloe Wood leading the way.
Neosho lost only Bailey Miller to graduation. The former Wildcat is now competing at Northwest Arkansas Community College.
“I am anticipating our girls to have top two finishes throughout the regular season,” Neosho coach Emily Abell said. “I believe they can move up in the conference meet and have a solid fifth place finish.”
The Wildcats were hit hard by graduation with five of seven varsity runners gone. That includes Kaden Cole, who’s now running at Missouri Southern.
Neosho returns junior Carson Newell and senior Gabe Mabrey. Top newcomers are senior Brandon Cargile and freshman Christian Lindsay.
“Rebuilding the boys team this year so far is proving to be challenging, but a challenge that my boys are eagerly taking on,” Abell said. “The work ethic so far has been great.”
CARL JUNCTION BULLDOGS
Chad Fletcher is entering his first season leading Carl Junction’s cross country program.
“I’ve coached junior high for the past five years, and out of all the sports I’ve ever coached, it’s by far my favorite,” Fletcher said. “I love it. I’m thrilled to have a chance to try to help take the teams to the next level with high expectations for themselves and me as well. This group is a joy to work with.”
And Fletcher has unprecedented numbers in his first season at the helm.
The Bulldogs have 34 overall runners.
On the girls side, Carl Junction is led by state qualifier Lexi Carpenter and near-state qualifier Sadie Burchett. Also returning are senior Klohe Burk, juniors Bailey Feken, Audrey Fletcher, Bryanna McCabe and sophomore Delaney Harris.
The Bulldogs are led by senior Brock Feken and junior Jack Lawson on the boys’ side. Junior Luke Battagler and a slew of sophomores look to contribute for Carl Junction.
“We would love to qualify as teams for state, but that will be a challenge,” Fletcher said. “But we have some tough runners, who are ready to meet that challenge.”
