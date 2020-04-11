Area courses remain open through COVID-19; Carthage, Eagle Creek closed

For years and years, golf professionals and their staffs at area golf courses have done everything they can to help the players.
But with COVID-19, that’s not the case this year.
“We’re so used to trying to help our members, and now we can’t help them as much,” said Doug Adams, golf professional and general manager at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. “It’s the opposite of what we do.”
However, golf is still available at many area courses.
“There are so many things that we’re doing to try to keep the golf going but again protect people when we do,” Adams said. “My staff is required to wear gloves. We haven’t gone to masks yet, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to go there.
“The members have been great. They’ve lost some of their services, but we all know that this is just temporary.”
Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course and Rangeline Golf Course in Joplin, Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction and the Neosho Municipal Golf Course are also open.
Course representatives said traffic has been steady, especially during last week with some unseasonably warm temperatures.
“Our business is doing well right now,” said Nate Benedict, club pro at Briarbrook Golf Course. “I really didn’t know what to anticipate, if people would stay away or come. I knew our avid regulars would be out here. They are out here whether we’re closed or open.
“It’s really gone pretty well. We’re happy to see the increase in activity out here. Last Wednesday we had 112 golfers, 116 on Tuesday. Normally we’ll have 50 to 60 on a Tuesday and Wednesday. Last weekend, Sunday was a beautiful day and we had 161 golfers. With the stretched out tee times, about 180 is capacity.”
But not all courses are open.
The Carthage Golf Course had been open, but it closed on Saturday.
A statement on the golf course’s Facebook page read, “In light of recent events, we are closing the course until further notice. The safety of our golfers and staff is of utmost importance to us, and we feel as though this is the best option for us at this time to maintain that.
“We appreciate your support and understanding during this time. We will share updates on when we plan to reopen.”
“People who were on the course when we decided to close it had the option to finish their round,” said Mark Peterson, Carthage pro. “Everybody was cooperative. We’ll give rain checks plus an additional green fee. When we open back up, they’ll have the opportunity to come play for free.”
Eagle Creek Golf Course has been closed since mid-March.
In a letter dated March 18 and posted on the clubhouse door, Quapaw Nation Chairman John L. Berrey said, “Our resort guests, our employees and their families and the general public’s health and well-being are our top priorities right now. ... This is a temporary closure, and we will be reviewing and assessing a ‘return to regular operations’ date as soon as it is safe and prudent to do so.”
NATIONWIDE
According to the National Golf Foundation, 44 percent of the golf courses in the United States are open. But 13 states have all their courses closed.
“In the south 74 percent of the golf courses are open, and in the northern states it’s much less than that,” Peterson said. “Thirteen states have it within the governor’s order that the golf courses close. Other states have courses open, but some cities have put greater restrictions on the golf courses being available or not.”
SAFETY FIRST
The courses are following many of the same safety procedures.
Most pro shops and clubhouses are closed, and green fee transactions are handled through a window in the building or over the phone.
Golf carts are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected both before they go out and when they are returned. There is a limit of one golfer per cart unless golfers live in the same household.
Tee times have been stretched to a span of 15-20 minutes instead of the usual 8-10 minutes to help with social distancing.
Items that golfers can touch — ball washers, rakes in sand traps, tables, water coolers, etc. — have been removed.
On the green, golfers are not allowed to touch the flagstick, and devices like a swimming pool noodle or PVC pipe have been placed inside the hole to keep the ball from falling to the bottom. Or in some cases, the cups have been put in upside down. That way the ball is only about three-fourths of an inch below the surface, and golfers can pick it up without touching the pin.
“Golfers want to do high-fives and shake hands when they’re done,” Adams said. “We’re encouraging that they acknowledge each other from a six-foot distance, thanking them for the round and the experience.”
SCHIFFERDECKER
Club pro Daryn Buholt said play has increased as the temperatures warm.
“Some people are adhering to what the officials are saying (to stay at home),” he said. “And some have to get outside. This is s great way to get some steam off.”
Tee times can be booked on the website joplingolf.org. The clubhouse is closed, and green fees are paid through a window.
Tournaments have been postponed or canceled through May 3.
“They understand. They know what’s going on,” Buholt said. “Having something they are able to do while still being safe about it, they are very appreciative.”
TWIN HILLS
Golfers are recommended to call for tee times and pay with a credit card over the phone.
The driving range and short game area are open with piles of balls put out — no buckets.
All tournaments and outside events have been postponed through the end of May, and some have been rescheduled for August and September.
“Member play is pretty good,” Adams said. “We get a lot of families, which is awesome.
“There’s not much guest traffic, and we’re not allowing any outside groups from other cities to come in right now. But they are doing their own thing. I’ve talked with a lot of pros in Kansas City, including Robert (Russell, a member of the Joplin Golf Foundation Hall of Fame). Ghey are doing their thing there and we’re doing our thing.”
BRIARBROOK
The pro shop and clubhouse are closed, but there is access to rest rooms.
Golfers should reserve a tee time in order to make sure there is a cart available for them.
Tournaments have been postponed until further notice, and Benedict is “cautiously optimistic” that the Briarbrook Invitational can be played in early June.
“There is a little discussion trying to host a couple of club events and doing tee times instead of shotgun starts,” he said. “I am under the assumption the golf schedule will be wrecked this year. I don’t think any of know when things will calm down. I don’t know when we’ll get the all clear to resume normal operations. I don’t know that this happens this summer. Even though things might start to subdside, it’s probably not going to be safe for a while to have large groups of people together.
“But I don’t know that.”
RANGELINE GOLF COURSE
The hours have been shortened, now open from 9 a.m. to dark. Tee times are not required, and golfers pay through a window instead of going into the clubhouse.
Course owner Alan Schmidt said play on the golf course has been steady in the afternoons but down in the morning and evening.
Not only the golf carts, but also the miniature golf putters and driving range clubs are sanitized and disinfected.
“We still have hitters on the driving range,” he said. “In miniature golf there are very few people.
“It’s really strange. I’ve never seen anything like it, but no one has.”
NEOSHO GOLF COURSE
The Neosho Golf Course had been closed for construction on the clubhouse, but it opened on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s.
“It was a pretty good day to reopen,” said Kyler Snow, golf course manager. “We were booked up pretty much all day long.
“We had some construction work that was already planned. W had new windows put in the south side of the clubhouse and a set on the north side. The windows on the south side helped us open back up during these times because we installed some sliding windows to be able to operate inside the pro shop.”
Snow said tee times are required — no walk-ins are allowed. And the course will have new carts within the next two weeks.
Snow also said that league play has been canceled until May. The tournament schedule doesn’t start until later in May.
