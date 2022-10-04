CASSVILLE, Mo. — Neosho, Carl Junction, College Heights Christian and McAuley Catholic were among local teams competing at the Cassville Invitational on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Lamar won the team crown with 75 points as Pierce Heins led the way with a fourth-place finish in 17 minutes, 37 seconds. East Newton's Chase Sorrell won the race in 16:23.
Neosho's Carson Newell took fifth in 17:40. Carl Junction was led by Jack Lawson, who placed eighth in 17:45.
Trae Veer, Phillip Motazedi and Joe Staton placed 37th, 38th and 39th, respectively to pace McAuley. Corban Thomas led College Heights with a 68th place finish.
On the girls side, Cassville won the team title with 74 points as Jolie Evans led the way with a runner-up finish in 20:46. Lamar's Kiersten Potter won with a time of 20:06.
Neosho was led by Riley Kemna and Chloe Wood, who finished third and fourth, respectively. Kemna crossed the finish line in 21:01, while Wood had a time of 21:17.
College Heights' Jayli Johnson was sixth in 22:14. Carl Junction's Klohe Burk and Bailey Feken were 18th and 19th, while Samantha Perrin and Miriam Kramer were 85th and 86th to lead McAuley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.