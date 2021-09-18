The competition was fierce as ever and the 31st running of the Missouri Southern Stampede provided a valuable measuring stick for many immediate area cross country teams to see where each program stacks up before it matters most.
Among the large school teams competing in the Stampede on Saturday at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course were Joplin, Webb City, Neosho, Carthage and Carl Junction.
Local contingent in the small school division were McAuley Catholic and Thomas Jefferson.
Joplin
Joplin boys were the highest local finishers, placing fourth with a team score of 166. Kickapoo won the large division race with 61 points while El Dorado’s Daelen Ackley won the race with a time of 15:10.
But the Eagles’ were paced by Hobbs Campbell, who finished 9th overall with a time of 15:53. Evan Matlock was 14th, Ian Horton 21st and Zaben Barnes 27th to round out Joplin’s top finishers.
“My number five didn’t finish and collapsed at two-and-a-quarter, but I think we were winning at the mile mark,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “All of my boys that scored PR’d. We ran great. Obviously, we have to have Nick (Horton). Nick looked OK, but got dizzy and collapsed. He is going to be fine. We came into the year with big time goals and we ran like it today. We just got to finish.”
Joplin placed 21st on the girls side, paced by Jennalee Dunn who finished 76th.
“We had good performances on the girls side,” Dixon said. “Jennalee has been sick all week. She didn’t run great, but the other girls all had season-bests. We were without our No. 1 and No. 2 today, but we are making steps.”
Webb City
On the boys side, the Cardinals were fifth as a team with 261 points. Dustin Brockmiller (16:07) led the way with a 15th finish while Roman Borboa (16:17) came in right behind in 18th.
“I was really proud of them,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “They trusted the process. They went out and controlled the pace, moved up the whole time. It wasn’t a perfect day for us by any means, but we are taking steps forward. We are a lot better than we were two weeks ago. We will be a lot better than this in a month when it matters.”
The Cardinals were the highest local finishers on the girls side, finishing 14th. Cor Jesu Academy won as a team with 84 points while Bixby’s Cayden Dawson was the individual champion with a time of 17:28.
Webb City’s Abigail Street was the area’s lone top-20 finisher, placing 17th with a time of 19:23.
“Abi has just been a model of consistency,” Miller said. “She is nailing it to the wall day after day. I was really proud of our effort on the girls' side. Overall, it was a big step forward for our program with the ladies just to see where we stack up against Farmington and West Plains. Those schools we’ll see in the state tournament were fortunate enough to make it here.”
Other local schools
Neosho, Carl Junction and Carthage also had positives to take away from the Stampede.
Kaden Cole (15:37) headlined the Wildcats’ with a fifth place finish in the boys race while Chloe Wood (20:20) led the way in the girls race in 38th place.
“Chloe has been really good, really strong for us on a junior high end,” Neosho coach Emily Abell said. “As a freshman, she came in and was a little tentative. I think she showed her true colors today. Kaden obviously did really, really well. But they all stepped it up. They performed well.”
For Carl Junction, Collin Emmert (15:57) highlighted the Bulldogs’ with an 11th place finish in the boys race. Alanza Montez (82nd) was the top finisher on the girls side.
“I thought we ran really well today even being in the heat,” Carl Junction coach Kyla Walnofer said. “Almost all of our team on both sides PR’d today for the season. They ran really well. I was proud of them.”
Carthage was led by Mariques Strickland, who finished 35th in the boys race with a time of 16:43. Maggie Boyd (61st) secured the Tigers’ top girls finish.
“I thought our kids did well,” Carthage coach Brian Crigger said. “I need to get Mariques to get back into the 15s. Miguel Solano was about 10 seconds off his PR from last year. They are about where they need to be this time of year. Maggie PR’d. I was really pleased with her race. It seemed like she ran smart.
“I thought this meet gave the kids, especially the younger kids, some big meet experience. There is nothing quite like the Stampede. We are blessed to have such a big nationwide meet in our backyard. It was great to go out here and race.”
In the smaller division race, Kip Atteberry (17:30) led Thomas Jefferson with a 17th place finish while Macie Shifferd placed 42nd on the girls side. McAuley’s Drew Zeb (106th) was the Warriors’ top overall finisher.
Smithville finished with a score of 45 points to win the boys side while New Bloomfield's Nathan Hinrichs won the individual title with a time of 16:12.
El Dorado Springs won the girls with 103 points, and Springdale's Esperanza Trejo won the race with a time of 19:57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.