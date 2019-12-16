The Missouri Football Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for 2019, and Southwest Missouri is well-represented.
State runner-up Joplin had six players recognized in Class 6, including senior running back Isaiah Davis, who was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
First-team selections for the Eagles were quarterback Blake Tash, Davis, wide receiver Zach Westmoreland, offensive lineman Alex Curry and defensive back Elijah Eminger. Linebacker Holden Ledford was a second-team pick.
Class 5 champion Carthage had nine players recognized.
Patrick Carlton was the Offensive Player of the Year, and Kale Schrader was the Defensive Player of the Year. Jon Guidie was named Class 5 Coach of the Year.
First-team picks for the Tigers were running back Tyler Mueller, offensive lineman Aiden Logan, defensive lineman Oscar Campa, defensive end Alex Martini, linebacker Schrader and Carlton, a quarterback who was listed as the first-team athlete. Third-team picks were wide receiver Marcus Huntley, linebacker Bobby Kendrick and defensive back D.J. Witt.
Class 4 champion Webb City was also well-represented. John Roderique was the Class 4 Coach of the Year.
First-team selections for Webb City were running backs Devrin Weathers and Terrell Kabala, tight end Gary Clinton, offensive linemen Grant Goltra and Zetthew Meister, defensive lineman Trenten Thompson, linebackers Sergio Perez and Ruben Lenker and defensive back Treghan Parker. Gavin Surber was a second-team pick on defense.
Neosho’s Sam Cook was a second-team pick at defensive end, while Carl Junction’s Jesse Cassatt was a third-team pick at defensive end.
Camdenton’s Paxton DeLaurent was named the Class 4 Offensive Player of the Year, while Ladue’s Jelani Davis was Defensive Player of the Year.
In Class 3, Cassville’s Jaiden Reibert (OL), Zach Coenen (LB) and Drake Reese (K) were first-team picks.
Listed on the second team were Seneca’s Trey Wilson (RB), Cassville’s Bowen Preddy (RB), D.J. White (WR), Andrew Prier (DE) and Jericho Farris (DB), Monett’s Wes Merriman (OL) and Ray Villalta (DL) and Mount Vernon’s Cale Miller (LB) and Tresten Shipman (DB).
Third-team picks were Cassville’s Deven Bates (QB), Seneca’s Daythen Long (WR) and Monett’s Ethan Umfleet (KR).
In Class 2, Lamar’s Connor O’Neal (OL), Juan Juarez (DL) and JD Bishop (DB) were first-team selections. Also for the Tigers, Morgan Davis (DE) was a second-team pick, while Case Tucker (RB) was a third-team selection. East Newton’s Sam Stewart (LB) was selected to the third team.
In Class 1, Pierce City’s Trey Sagehorn was a first-team pick at defensive back. Second-team picks were Pierce City’s Colten O’Hara (athlete), Wyatt Perry (DE) and Trenton Kluck (LB). Listed on the third team were Sarcoxie’s Nate Baldwin (DL), Lockwood’s Spencer Neal (DL) and Ryan Sheets (OL) and Miller’s Joel Kleeman (DB) and Nick Johnson (K).
ALL-REGION HONORS
The Southwest Missouri Football Coaches Association also recognized a number of local athletes with all-region honors.
Joplin’s Davis and Westmoreland were named the Co-Offensive Players of the Year for Class 5-6, while Carthage’s Schrader was the Defensive Player of the Year. Joplin’s Curtis Jasper was the Class 6 Coach of the Year and Guidie was the Class 5 Coach of the Year.
In Class 4, Webb City’s Thompson was the Defensive Player of the Year, while Camdenton’s Paxton DeLaurent was the Offensive Player of the Year. The Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year was Cassville’s Preddy, while teammate Coenen was Defensive Player of the Year.
