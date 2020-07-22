Entries are still being accepted for the Joplin Area Championship golf tournament, scheduled for this Saturday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course and Sunday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
The 36-hole tournament, sponsored by the Joplin Golf Foundation and the Globe, has three different competitions.
The individual play will determine the area champion in the junior and senior (ages 50-up) divisions, and it will determine the Joplin teams for next month’s annual Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon Cup Matches against Springfield. Joplin is the host for this year’s events.
There are three teams in the match play — Horton Smith for ages 49-under, Ky Laffoon for seniors ages 50-69, and Laffoon Super Seniors for ages 70-up. This Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon teams have 16 players apiece, and the Super Seniors will be an eight-player team.
Plus, the top five players from each club will determine teams scores toward the area club championship.
Entry fee is $125, and it includes a practice round if desired on Friday at Schifferdecker. Players on all three cup teams will also received two shirts.
Prizes will be awarded in each division by flights, based on number of entries.
To enter or for more information, contact Schifferdecker club professional Daryn Buholt, 417-624-3533.
