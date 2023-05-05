Three Joplin-area golfers were named all-district players Friday in the Class 4 and Class 5 District 3 tournaments.
Joplin's Harry Satterlee shot a one-over-par 73 to finish eighth and Carthage's Owen Derryberry carded a 74 in a four-way tie for ninth in Class 5 at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
In Class 4, Webb City's Levi Lassiter tied four other players for seventh in shooting a four-over-par 74 at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course at Marshfield.
Also in Class 4, Jack Spencer, Carl Junction, finished in a three-way tie for 12th with a 75 and Braxton Cahoon, Webb City, ended in a five-way tie for 17th with a 77. They, along with Lassiter, qualified for the state tourney.
In Class 5, besides Satterlee and Derryberry, Carthage's Britten Coy, who carded a 77 to finish in a five-way tie for 16th, also qualified for state.
Gage Allen, Kickapoo, won Class 5 medalist honors with a five-under-par 67.
In Class 5 team competition, Jefferson City Helias Catholic won with a 292. Only the the top two teams go on to state. Carthage placed fourth with 311, Joplin ninth with 330 and Neosho 13th with 376.
The Class 4 medalist was Jonathan Jordan, Rolla, with a three-under-par 67.
Glendale had a 292 and Rolla 295 for the two lowest scores among Class 4 teams.
Webb City (314) ended fifth and Carl Junction (317) sixth in Class 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.