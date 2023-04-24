CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin's Harry Satterlee captured medalist honors Monday in the Bird Dog Invitational at the Briarbrook Golf Course, while Webb City and Carl Junction tied for second just four strokes behind the champion, Nixa. Nixa carded a 304 with the Cardinals and Bulldogs turning in a 308.
Satterlee was the only golfer to shoot under par with a 70 on the par-72 course.
Jack Holden of Nixa was medalist runner-up with a 72 in the 18-team meet.
Three area golfers recorded the next lowest of 74. They were Braxton Cahoon, Webb City; Jack Spencer, Carl Junction; and Jaxon Bailey, Monett.
Joplin, with a 335, placed sixth, one stroke ahead of Monett and Branson who tied for seventh with 336.
Carthage came in fourth with a 321 followed by fifth-place Ozark with a 330.
The remaining teams, in order, were Frontenac, Kansas, 344; Republic, 346; Seneca. 361; Neosho, 362; Mount Vernon, 381; McAuley Catholic, 384; Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 393; Nevada, 397; Diamond, 423; and Lamar, 451.
