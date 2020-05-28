Area high school athletes to begin summer workouts next week

Although personal contact and activities will be limited, it's the first sign of a return to high school athletics.
Starting next week, area high school students will begin their summer workouts. Prep sports have been non-existent since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced spring sports seasons to be canceled and schools to be closed.
"We'll start our summer physical education and conditioning on June 1," said Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt. "That's the original start date for summer school. We've said we would not resume athletic activities until kids are back in the building face-to-face for summer school. Once the school made the decision to resume, that's the day we would be able to resume athletic activities and do so safely, of course, with social distancing guidelines."
Last week the National Federation of State High School Associations put out a 15-page document of guidelines for reopening high school athletics.
"They are recommendations, nothing mandatory," said John Roderique, Webb City athletics director and football coach. "Everybody — the national level, state level, local level — there can be quite a bit of difference between those, depending where you're at. The one thing I have to follow is what my boss says, what my superiors say."
"It's not one size fits all; it's more food for thought," Hiatt said. "Guidelines are not only for schools but also for state activities associations. What we get from MSHSAA as far as guidelines they put out, we'll use the national guidelines as well to develop some of our own criteria."
"Our plan is to start doing a little bit of weight lifting and conditioning based on Phase 2 that the state of Kansas has in place ... no more than 15 kids in a group, six feet social distancing," said Beau Sarwinski, the athletics director and football coach at Galena.
"Working with our county health department, we have good things in place. Getting kids in groups and working with them, stressing to them they have to be very sensitive to things and understand if you feel sick or have symptoms of fever or coughing, stay home and don't be around other kids. Kids have to be smart ... wash their hands, take care of yourself, exhibit good hygiene habits and good social distancing. Kids will bring their own water bottles and not drink out of water fountains. It's the new normal."
The new normal will also include coaches and athletes screened for COVID-19 symptoms before workouts, no shared equipment between students and frequent disinfecting of athletic equipment and balls. Coaches and athletes are encouraged to wear masks or cloth face coverings to decrease the potential for exposure and spread of sweat.
Like many things associated with recovery from the coronavirus, the NFHS guidelines are in three phases. Recommended group sizes are a maximum of 10 indoors or outdoors in Phase 1, 10 indoors and 50 outdoors in Phase 2 and 50 inside or outside in Phase 3.
Phase 1 also suggests that multiple players should not touch the ball without it being disinfected and no locker room access; that is, athletes arrive for practice dressed to play and later shower at home.
The NFHS lists sports in three groups based on potential infection risk:
• Higher risk — close, sustained contact between sweating players like in wrestling and football;
• Moderate risk — sustained contact but with equipment in place that may reduce sweat between players like basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and pole vault, high jump and long jump in track and field;
• Lower risk — sports done with social distancing and no shared equipment like running and throwing events in track and field, swimming, golf and cross country.
People also were grouped into tiers to decide who will be allowed to attend:
Tier 1 (essential) — athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff, security;
Tier 2 (preferred) — media;
Tier 3 (non-essential) — spectators, vendors.
Only Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel will be allowed to attend events until state and local health departments lift restrictions on mass gatherings.
Of course, nobody knows for sure what the future holds.
"I wish I knew. I'd make a lot of money if I could tell you," Hiatt said. "Everyone wants concrete answers on what it's going to look like a couple of months ahead of time, and you just can't do that.
"We're talking about things and looking at some things ... whatever the case may be and whatever the guidelines are at that time, we'll follow them. And we'll do everything we can to give our kids a fall sports season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.