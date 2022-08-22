The high school cross country season is right around the corner for the College Heights Cougars, McAuley Catholic Warriors and Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers.
Here's how each area Ozark 7 Conference teams shape up:
COLLEGE HEIGHTS COUGARS
Ozark 7 Conference champions. Entire team sent to the state meet.
In short, the College Heights boys team was strong last year.
And the Cougars return most of their 2021 squad as their aspirations are sky high entering the 2022 season.
Leading College Heights is seniors Derrick McMillan and Corban Thomas as well as a junior class of Caleb Quade, Jace Edwards, Steven Calandro and Brayden Youngberg.
“We return the majority of our boys team,” Cougars coach Phillip Jordan said. “Most of them are guys that play other sports. They don’t practice with us because they are playing football or soccer. But we have a lot of experience coming back. Guys that know how to win and know how to be successful. It’s a little bit of an unknown not having the guys full time. However, we are excited to see what happens.”
Jordan said McMillan and Quade are the team’s top two runners. Edwards, a soccer player, took up cross country in the middle of last year and is expected to do big things.
Thomas and Calandro round out the Cougars top five.
On the girls side, College Heights is also coming off an Ozark 7 title. The Cougars will be paced by senior Jayli Johnson, a three-time state qualifier.
“Jayli is our leader,” Jordan said. “She helped lead our state championship team a couple of years ago. She leads by example. She’s quiet, but she just sets the tone for us.”
Also returning are three juniors in Madelynn Jordan, Madison Carson and Katherine Moss. Jordan said sophomores Marla Anderegg and Kinley Marsh both are expected to have successful seasons, while freshmen Jesalin Bever and Amelia Hagale will contribute.
“We’ve got a chance to be pretty good,” Jordan said. “We return everyone except for one girl, who is out with an injury. We have great balance. We have great experience. It’s not clear cut on the girls side. But it’s a little easier to see because I’ve got my whole team. We are looking to win a conference championship again and hopefully compete for a district title.”
MCAULEY CATHOLIC WARRIORS
The McAuley boys return a deep squad this fall with two state qualifiers back in senior Phillip Motazedi and sophomore Michael Parrigon.
McAuley also welcomes back seniors Kable Reichardt and Drew Zeb. Sophomores Grant Horinek and Cliff Nolan round out a deep returning core for the Warriors. Top newcomers are senior Joe Staton and freshmen Alex Bohachick, Connor Taffner and Trae Veer.
Entering his second season at McAuley, coach Andy Youngworth has set lofty goals with his group on the boys' side.
“We have never qualified (a boys team) for the state meet,” Youngworth said. “Obviously, College Heights is the defending conference champion and in our classification. Our first goal is to compete with them. College Heights is very talented and has a good coach. But our ultimate goal is to get to the state meet. We had a great summer of offseason and conditioning. We had a good commitment. I know we are better than we were last year at this time. We hope to be even better at the end of the year.”
On the girls side, the Warriors hope to field a full girls squad for the first time in recent memory.
McAuley’s top returnee is two-time state qualifier Kendall Ramsey. The junior finished 37th at state last year and was the Ozark 7 Conference runner-up.
The Warriors have a slew of newcomers with junior Miriam Kramer, sophomores Genevieve Billings, Marbellie Villanueva and freshmen Samantha Perrin and Brooke Righter.
“I’m excited that we have six girls out for cross country,” Youngworth said. “Last year we only had one girl, Kendall. Two years ago we only had two girls. We’ve got six girls out this year, which is awesome. We had several girls out for middle school cross country. I think we have four eighth grade girls out. I’m really excited that our program is developing at all levels. That feeder program at the middle school level is really important.
“We’ve got five girls that are out for the first time. We are going to be patient with them. They are going to run some races. We are going to be very selective early in the year, so they get some experience but don’t get discouraged. Our goal is to eventually run five girls in the district meet and have a team score, which we have not had in a long time. That’s pretty exciting.”
THOMAS JEFFERSON CAVALIERS
Expectations are high for Thomas Jefferson cross country this fall.
Why wouldn’t they be?
The Cavaliers return a state medalist in senior Kip Atteberry on the boys' side. State qualifier Sarah Mueller will lead Thomas Jefferson on the girls' side.
“This will certainly be an exciting season for the high school team,” Cavaliers coach Clayton Carnahan said. “Kip ended the track season on a high note — three state medals and a (personal record) in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Last year he improved his best time by 1 minute, 19 seconds, ending with a 5k of 17:00.1, and he has only improved through summer training.
“Sarah, who is just a junior, qualified to the junior Olympics this summer in the 1,500. She had a PR of 5:51.93 during the summer season.”
In addition to Mueller, the Cavaliers return senior Samantha Seto and sophomore Macie Shifferd.
Top newcomers for Thomas Jefferson’s boys team is sophomores Isa Bin Jeremy and Braden Honeywell-Lynch as well as freshman James Sheppard.
“I expect both the high school and middle school teams to outshine previous seasons from the start,” Carnahan said. “They have already shown more stamina and athleticism through their hard work this season and are ready to grow quickly as athletes.”
