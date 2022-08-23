The high school girls tennis season is right around the corner for Thomas Jefferson and College Heights (with McAuley Catholic).
Here's how each area Ozark 7 Conference teams shape up:
THOMAS JEFFERSON CAVALIERS
Tom Brumfield did not sugarcoat where this year’s Thomas Jefferson squad stacks up.
“This could be the best girls team that I have had the pleasure to coach because of the overall depth of the team and the strength at the top,” Brumfield said. “I am really looking forward to seeing what this team will be able to accomplish.”
The Cavaliers return everyone from a team that went 12-2 and captured a second straight district title.
TJ’s returners include Jessica Joseph (senior), Allison Ding (junior), Emalee Ro (junior), Kyl Yang (sophomore), Warda Morsy (sophomore) and Hannah Grundy (sophomore).
The Cavaliers will be paced by Ding, whose breakout sophomore campaign saw her go 25-3 en route to a seventh-place finish at the Class 1 state tournament last year.
“The top spot will be anchored by Allison,” Brumfield said. “She is looking to improve on her finish from last year. Jeanna finished second at districts last year and will also be pushing for a top spot on the team. Jessica, our lone senior, will be there in the mix and will help provide the leadership and stability in the lineup as always needed.”
Top newcomers for TJ are a pair of sophomores in Jenna Trimble and Mayson Solum. The Cavaliers are also looking for freshmen Haley Orr and Jenna Joseph to contribute.
“I really like the makeup of this year’s team,” Brumfield said. “Having all your starters back is always something that is easy to get excited about. I think it will be a fun and exciting year for the girls.”
TJ plays at Joplin on Aug. 29 to open the season.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS COUGARS
The College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) girls tennis squad finished as a district runner-up last year, falling to Thomas Jefferson in the finals.
Coming off a 6-9 campaign, the Cougars look to build off last year’s season.
Sophomore Natalie Brueggemann will be College Heights’ No. 1. Junior Ella Bishop returns at No. 2., while junior Jeanna Smathers will be one of the team’s top four. Seniors Avery Baker and Kayla Wicke both return as varsity players.
Top newcomer is sophomore Emery Yantis.
“We have several returning players, which is good on our varsity lineup and only having one new one,” College Heights coach Sammie Brueggemann said. “I still think it’s going to be a growing year because a lot of these girls need to experience playing matches. But we will grow a lot after the first half of our season. We graduated a couple of strong seniors last year and we have some younger people in those top spots.
“We will be able to set ourselves up for next year having a really strong team, too. This is going to be a year to build on that and get experience.”
The Cougars travel to Carl Junction on Aug. 26.
