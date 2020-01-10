Forty-two players from Southwest Missouri were recognized on the Missouri Media’s all-state prep football team for 2019.
Seven Joplin Eagles were selected in Class 6.
Listed on the first team are quarterback Blake Tash, running back Isaiah Davis, wide receiver Zach Westmoreland, offensive lineman Alex Curry and defensive back Elijah Eminger.
Second-team picks are running back Nathan Glades and linebacker Holden Ledford.
Joplin’s Curtis Jasper was named the Class 6 Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a runner-up finish.
In Class 5, state champion Carthage had seven players selected.
First-team selections for the Tigers are Patrick Carlton (all-purpose), running back Tyler Mueller, offensive lineman Aiden Logan, defensive lineman Oscar Campa, defensive end Alex Martini and linebacker Kale Schrader.
Carthage’s second-team pick was defensive back D.J. Witt.
There were 10 local players listed on the Class 4 team, including nine from state champion Webb City.
Cardinals on the first team are running back Terrell Kabala, offensive linemen Grant Goltra and Zetthew Meister, defensive lineman Trent Thompson, linebacker Sergio Perez and defensive back Treghan Parker.
Webb City players on the second team are running back Devrin Weathers, tight end Gary Clinton and linebacker Ruben Lenker.
Neosho’s Sam Cook (linebacker) was a second-team pick on defense.
The Class 3 team featured 10 local players.
On the first team from runner-up Cassville were offensive lineman Jaiden Reibert, kicker Drake Reese and linebacker Zach Coenen.
Monett defensive lineman Ray Villalta was also on the first team.
On the second team were Cassville’s Bowen Preddy (all-purpose) and wide receiver D.J. White, Monett offensive lineman Wes Merriman, Seneca's Trey Wilson (running back) and Mount Vernon’s Cale Miller (linebacker) and Tresten Shipman (defensive back).
Three Lamar Tigers were listed in Class 2, as offensive lineman Connor O’Neal was a first-team pick and defensive lineman Juan Juarez and defensive back J.D. Bishop were second-team selections.
There were five locals listed in Class 1, all on the second team.
Pierce City players recognized were Colten O’Hara (all-purpose), Wyatt Perry (DL), Trenton Kluck (LB) and Trey Sagehorn (DB). Miller’s Nick Johnson was listed at kicker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.