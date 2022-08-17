The 2022 prep golf season is fast-approaching for the Joplin, Webb City, Carthage and Carl Junction girls golf teams.
Here's how each area team shapes up:
JOPLIN EAGLES
Joplin graduated only one senior last year in Sophia Schwartz.
The Eagles have 10 players on their roster entering this fall, including two seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and one freshman.
Taylor Colson and Lindsey Belnap are the seniors, while Drew Yockey, Kenna Haley and Chloe Friend are the juniors. Joplin’s sophomores are Emelia McGill, Emily Kingery, Gwen Zamanzadeh and Karlie Doughty.
Freshman Ava Benedict rounds out the Eagles roster.
“I feel like we're in a really good spot this year," Joplin coach Shannon Neill said. "I've seen a lot of growth. They played a lot during the summer, and I'm really excited to see what we're going to do this season. We are blessed to have 10 girls now. It's a great group of girls."
Joplin has set lofty goals as a team.
"They want to win the COC tournament," Neill said. "We want to qualify for state as a team. That's our goal. But we're going to have to be consistent. Short game is always going to be key in my book, always being smart on the golf course. We are going do everything we can to accomplish those goals."
WEBB CITY CARDINALS
The Cardinals graduated three state qualifiers in Sydney French, Sophia Coulson and Laya McAllister from last season.
But the cupboard is far from bare.
Webb City returns senior Jacie Crouch, junior Langley Walker and sophomore Emerson Boulware. Top newcomers are senior Farryn Holcomb, juniors Avry Hodson, Libby Allen and sophomores Aly Byrd and Isabella Manes.
“The team is extremely excited to get going and see how we stack up against area schools,” Webb City coach Jackson Boyer said. “We have a very young and inexperienced team and I believe we will be playing our best when we get to our conference and district tournaments."
Boyer said the Cardinals key to success is simple.
“We are going to put a lot of focus on our short game,” Boyer said. “The team is working very hard on pitching, chipping and putting. Another key to success will be each player building confidence in themselves and each other as the season progresses.
“This is a great group that comes to practice each day very focused on improving their games. I am looking forward to getting the season started and watching them compete in each tournament.”
CARTHAGE TIGERS
After graduating perhaps the program’s most decorated golfer in Hailey Bryant last year, the Tigers will be led by a young group this fall.
Carthage has one returning varsity golfer in sophomore Shay Gaddis.
“She shoots in the 80s on 18 holes,” Carthage coach James Newman said. “I truly feel that Shay can be all-conference this year. She started playing golf last August for the first time.”
The Tigers also will look to freshmen Addie Foust, Brooke Detherage and Sierra Smith.
“Addie’s new to golf,” Newman said. “She shoots around 100. Brook’s brand new to golf as of last week. She hasn’t played 18 holes yet. Sierra’s first day holding a club was (Tuesday).”
With only one player familiar to golf, Newman said his expectations for this group vary.
“I do expect improvement from last year to this year for Shay,” Newman said. “She is the only one that I have past experience coaching. For the others, this will be their foundational year to build upon. I expect them to learn how to practice, add tools to their toolbox necessary to be successful and develop positive relationships with their teammates and competitors to represent the Carthage golf team well.
“All of my girls are excited to get the year started with school and the golf team. They have all improved greatly in just the little time we have worked together thus far.”
CARL JUNCTION BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs graduated only one golfer from last season in two-year varsity player Chloe Mitchell.
Leading Carl Junction this year is senior Rylee Sprague and junior Anna Burch, who were state qualifiers two years ago. Senior Jasmine Woerner also returns as well as a pair of sophomores in Alex Teeter and Olivia Teeter.
The team’s top newcomer is senior Angel Washington.
“There has been excitement as we have started up practice,” Carl Junction coach Corey Clingan said. “Our top-7 players all have a chance to contribute to this team this year, and I continue to hear them pushing each other to get better every day at practice.
“The cohesiveness of this team is something that we haven't had the last couple of years. I feel like the leadership and determination is there. I expect the hard work to pay off as this season progresses.”
Clingan said all his team needs is to experience some success to build confidence, so the group can achieve its big goals.
“It has been a little while since our program has been on the podium for a tournament,” Clingan said. “I hope this team can come together to accomplish just that.”
