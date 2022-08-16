The 2022 prep swimming and diving season is fast-approaching for the Joplin, Webb City and Carthage boys teams.
And all three squads return significant experience from last season. Here's how each area team shapes up:
JOPLIN EAGLES
The Eagles will have a new, but familiar coach leading the team this fall. Longtime assistant Aaron Stump embarks on his first season as head coach.
"I'm excited to be stepping into the head coaching role for our boy's swim team after nine years as an assistant coach in this sport," Stump said. "Adding Juliana Hughes, the head girl's coach, as our assistant will help bring this team to a new level."
Joplin's returning group is headlined by seniors Jacob Glenn and Zane Newman, as well as junior Ian Vermillion and sophomore Nathan Wardlow. The group qualified for state last year in the 200 freestyle relay and finished 32nd.
Glenn, Newman and Wardlow also swam in the 200 medley and took 26th in prelims.
As just a freshman, Wardlow qualified for state as an individual in the 500 free. He finished 31st in prelims.
The Eagles' top newcomers are sophomore Gideon Speer and freshmen Isaiah Thom and Jerrick Adams.
"The guys are coming into this season with high expectations," Stump said. "Many of them swim year-round, so their times have already improved. Our team is experienced, has a strong work ethic and they're competitive. They know what they're doing and what they need to do to accomplish their goals."
Joplin graduated Wyatt Satterlee, who played a big role on the team's 200 medley relay. Stump said the team's currently looking to find ways to fill his role.
"We only lack one swimmer from last year’s medley relay," Stump said. "The next best split was less than a second away from his last year, and I have already seen improvement from the group in our first few practices. The guys will be competing to see who fills that slot as we begin the season. I can see them starting out better than where we left off in the fall."
WEBB CITY CARDINALS
The Cardinals once again have their sights high this fall with significant experience back.
Webb City has a slew of seniors returning in Cody Herndon (sprint freestyle), Jonathan Kenlee (butterfly, backstroke), Lucas Lowery (distance free), Logan Ragsdale (sprint free), Judah Ritchie (IM, back) and Emiliano Vasquez (fly, sprint free).
The Cardinals also return juniors Micah Brouwer (IM, breaststroke), Steve Kenlee (fly, free), Aiden Patterson (distance free) and sophomore Adrien Black (distance freestyle).
"These boys have some big goals and I think they are ready to work for them," Webb City coach Shawn Klosterman said. "There is already chatter about goals for COC and the MSHSAA Championships. I know several of the boys were in the weight room a lot this summer and I think they will be pretty focused.
"I think this group has a bunch of hungry seniors and a lot of experience. I can only imagine that when we get to the end of the season they will be able to bring out their best when it matters."
Top newcomers are Maddox Wood (diving), Brian Day (free) and Dalton Spence (breaststroke).
Webb City lost Carson Forcum, Zion Wood and Ethan Shipley to graduation last season. All three qualified individually for state last year.
But Klosterman is excited about what pieces his team has back.
"We are returning a lot of state-level experience and their excitement and attitudes will bring the rest of the team along because they want to join our leaders at the big meet," Klosterman said.
CARTHAGE TIGERS
Led by coach Braden McBride, the Tigers are poised to make waves this fall in the pool.
Carthage returns four state qualifiers in seniors Eli Cox (butterfly, backstroke) and Will Wallace (distance), junior Kellen Freiling (backstroke) and sophomore Braxton McBride (freestyle).
"Entering my 18th season, I have high expectations for the boys both in and out of the pool," McBride said. "We have a tight team. With a large part returning, we have high expectations."
Coach McBride said there are five incoming freshmen looking to make an impact for the Tigers. Will Wright is one of them, who looks to contribute in the IM and 500 free this season.
A strength for Carthage, McBride said, is depth. The Tigers graduated two seniors last year in Ezekieal Ramirez (freestyle) and Declan O'Brien (distance).
"We have 20 young men out," the coach said. "Many of them have a background in swimming. We have great numbers. We will be able to score in most of the events."
