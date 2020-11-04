There's a new look to the 46th MSHSAA Cross Country Championships this week in Columbia at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
For starters, cross country has been expanded this year from four to five classes.
And then, like everything else in sports and life during 2020, there's COVID-19.
In order to limit large gatherings, the state meet has been changed from a one-day affair to a three-day festival today through Saturday.
The schedule has the Class 3 boys and girls races today, the Class 2 and 4 meets on Friday and the Class 1 and 5 meets on Saturday.
Following restrictions in place in Boone County, attendance at the state meet is limited to two spectators per runner in each race. And a quite specific race day schedule not only tells teams and spectators when they can arrive but also when they must leave.
For example, the Class 3 girls race is set for 12:30 p.m. today. Teams can arrive beginning at 11 a.m., but spectators can't arrive before noon. After the race, the awards ceremony begins at 1:15, spectators must leave starting at 1:30 and the schools must be gone by 2.
A look at area entries in the state meet:
CLASS 3
(Today, Girls 12:30 p.m., Boys 3 p.m.)
East Newton has qualified its girls and boys teams for the second straight year.
The Patriots return five runners from last year's team that finished third in Class 2, just three points out of second place. Kelton Sorrell led the way for East Newton, placing 11th in 16:41, and he ran the exact same time while winning last Saturday's district meet at Lamar. Teammates Gabe Bergen, Garrett Downum, Marcus Schaeffer and Robert McFarland also return to state, and Bergen and Chase Sorrell finished 2-3 in district.
The Big 8 Conference has two more boys teams at state as Cassville took second in District 6 and Lamar was second in District 7.
The Wildcats' Pace Evans took fourth place in his district, and the Tigers' Joe Kremp and Ethan Pittsenbarger were third and fifth, respectively, in their district. Kremp, Pittsenbarger, Quintin Webb and Jacob Morrison and Blaine Breshears return from last year's Tiger team that took 11th in Class 2.
East Newton's girls return Ellie Hicks and Dorothy Smith from last year's state team. Alonna Eytcheson led the Patriots at district with a fourth-place finish, and Hicks and Smith were sixth and 14th, respectively.
Aurora's girls won the district team title, led by first-place finisher Kaci Singer and third-place Aubrey Boatwright. All six Aurora runners finished in the top-15.
Mount Vernon's Rilee Simons took second in district, and Cassville's Jordyn Stafford was fifth.
From District 7, Lamar's Kiersten Potter and Kara Morey were third and 15th, respectively, in district. Potter earned all-state honors last year, placing 17th in Class 3.
CLASS 4
(Friday, Girls 8:30 a.m., Boys 11 a.m.)
Webb City is taking two teams to the state meet for the first time as the girls team qualified for the first time by winning last week's district meet.
Riley Hawkins led a 1-2-3 finish by the Cardinals, followed by Hailey Philpot and Abi Street. Isabelle Lopez and Mileah Metcalf were eighth and ninth, respectively. Hawkins and Metcalf qualified for last year's Class 4 state meet.
Neosho also has a girls team at state after Riley Kemna and Bailey Miller were fifth and sixth, respectively, at last week's district race.
Individual qualifiers include Carl Junction's Alanza Montez and Hannah Franks, Nevada's Allie Rains and McDonald County's Malysia McCrory. Montez, who finished fourth in district, Franks and Rains ran in last year's Class 3 state meet.
The Cardinals have a boys team at state for the fourth time, and they have their sights set on a podium (top-4) finish.
Webb City's Roman Borboa won the district title last week, and Joseph Dawson (third), Dustin Brockmiller (seventh) and Owen Weller (ninth) were in the top-10. Dawson finished 15th in last year's Class 4 state meet, and Borboa, Weller and Samuel Winesburg also return from last year's team that finished 11th.
Neosho, led by returning state qualifier Kaden Cole, qualified its team for state.
Individual qualifiers include Carl Junction's Collin Emmert and Logan Carnes and Monett's Julio Cruz Jr. and Jose Salas Esquivel. Carnes was 39th in last year's Class 3 state meet.
CLASS 2
(Friday, Girls 1:30 p.m., Boys 4 p.m.)
Sarcoxie has four runners at state after they finished in the top-15 in the district race at Lamar.
Duygan Pogue was 10th in the boys race, and the Bears' Larissa Dorris was 11th, Tia Cupp 12th and Annett Ramirez 14th in the girls race.
From the district meet at Hollister, Southwest (Washburn) just missed sending its boys team to state, but the Trojans finished one point behind the second-place team.
The Trojans qualified four boys — Christian Long (fifth in district), Caden Uthe (seventh), Otis Rainer (eighth) and Lucas Lakey (13th).
Bryce Ozbun of Purdy was 14th.
Cally Bowyer of Southwest qualified for the girls race after taking ninth in district.
CLASS 5
(Saturday, Girls 8:30 a.m., Boys 11 a.m.)
Joplin is taking its largest delegation ever to state with a boys team entry plus three girls entries.
"We took two girls to state in 2015, have never taken three before," Eagles coach Dustin Dixon said. "The most boys we had taken were three in 2016. It's odd to schedule a bus and a bunch of hotel rooms like we have to do this time."
Joplin sends its boys team to state for the first time after taking second in the district. Zaben Barnes led Joplin with a seventh place at district, and Hobbs Campbell, Evan Matlock, Ian Horton, Micah Bruggeman, Kane Brooks and Nicholas Horton completed the team.
The Eagles' three girls entries are Jennalee Dunn, Allie Keizer and Sage Mitchell. Dunn, who was district runner-up, is a returning state qualifier.
Carthage's Malcolm Robertson and Mariques Strickland qualified for the boys race. Strickland is another returning state qualifier.
CLASS 1
(Saturday, Girls 1:30 p.m., Boys 4 p.m.)
College Heights Christian School is taking its girls team to state for the third consecutive year, and the Cougars' Grace Bishop is a four-time state qualifier.
Bishop, a two-time district champion, finished 13th in Class 2 last year to earn all-state laurels. Khloe Burk, Jayli Johnson, and Avery Parker also return from last year's sixth-place team. Madelynn Jordan, Shelbi Post and Madi Carson complete this year's state squad, and all seven runners finished in the top-15 at district last week.
The Cougars' Caleb Quade qualified for the boys race.
Liberal's boys again qualified a team for state. Last year the Bulldogs wound up fifth in the team standings.
Liberal's Rowdy Myers and Max Dingman and Jasper's Hunter Hinds are returning state qualifiers. Hinds was district runner-up, and Bryson Overstreet's sixth-place finish led the Bulldogs to the district team title.
Other individual boys entries include Kip Atteberry of Thomas Jefferson and Zane Johnson and lance Greenwell of Wheaton.
Individual girls entries from the area are Kendall Ramsey of McAuley Catholic, sarah Mueller from Thomas Jefferson, Olivia Moss from Masper, returning qualifier Madison Garren from Sheldon and Abby Martin from Liberal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.