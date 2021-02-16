With the high school basketball regular season winding down in the next few weeks, postseason play is right around the corner.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has already released district tournament seeds and brackets for area schools in Class 1 and Class 2.
For girls, College Heights (21-2) has received the top seed and earns a first-round bye in Class 2 District 12. The Cougars are currently the fifth-ranked team in Class 2, per the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
To open the district slate, fourth-seeded Wheaton (9-16) faces fifth-seeded Jasper (9-10), and third-seeded Verona (13-8) matches up with sixth-seeded Liberal (6-15). The games are set for 6 p.m. on Monday.
College Heights will play the winner of Wheaton-Jasper in the semifinals slated at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24. Second-seeded Greenfield (19-6) will face the winner of Verona-Liberal in the semifinals.
Webb City High School will host the district championship set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
In Class 1 District 7, McAuley Catholic (15-8) is the top seed and earns a first-round bye.
To round out the first-round action on Monday, fourth-seeded Rich Hill (11-11) clashes with Northeast Vernon County (5-9) while second-seeded Hume (14-3) takes on seventh-seeded Thomas Jefferson (1-17) and third-seeded Bronaugh (13-6) meets sixth-seeded Sheldon (3-11).
The Warriors will play host to the winner of Rich Hill-Northeast at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the semifinals. The district final is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Lamar High School.
For boys action, the Class 2 District 12 tournament starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Fourth-seeded Verona (8-14) welcomes fifth-seeded Jasper (6-16). Third-seeded College Heights (14-9) plays sixth-seeded Greenfield (4-16) at Ozark Christian College in Joplin.
Liberal (14-8) draws the top seed and will face the winner of Verona-Jasper at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. Second-seeded Wheaton (12-9) will host either College Heights or Greenfield.
The district championship is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Webb City.
Class 1 No. 9 Thomas Jefferson (15-5) has earned a top seed in Class 1 District 7 with McAuley (7-14) as the second-seed.
Opening-round games will take place on Saturday, featuring fourth-seeded Rich Hill (9-12) up against fifth-seeded Bronaugh (9-9), the Warriors hosts seventh-seeded Northeast (4-10) at 1 p.m. and third-seeded Hume (10-5) vs. sixth-seeded Sheldon (5-11).
The Cavaliers play host to the winner of Rich Hill or Bronaugh at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. With a win, McAuley hosts, facing either Hume or Sheldon at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The district title game is set for 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Lamar.
