Fifty-four area boys qualified for the MSHSAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday by placing top-four individually at their respective district tournaments.
Carthage landed the most state qualifiers of the area teams with nine, while Monett and Neosho had eight apiece, Seneca seven, Carl Junction and Diamond six apiece, Cassville four, McDonald County and Webb City two apiece, and Joplin and Nevada one apiece.
All qualifiers advance to next week’s MSHSAA State Championship, which runs Feb. 20-22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 3
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Carthage had five finalists, with one champion, and finished with 170 team points to take second in the district tournament at Jefferson City High School.
Jefferson City claimed the team title with 198 1/2 points, while Ozark placed third with 143.
Joplin, led by a fourth-place finish by freshman Brayden Thomas (182), took 14th with 16 1/2 points.
Defending state champion Kale Schrader, a senior, was the top performer for the Tigers with an individual title at the 220-pound weight class. He pinned Jefferson City’s Brant Albur in the first period of his finals match to improve to 28-1 on the season.
Carthage also had four runners-up in Tanner Russow (120), Selvin Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132) and Kelten Campbell (170). Davion King (138) finished third, while Carlos Reyes (113), Kanen Vogt (195) and Brener Ocana (285) each came in fourth.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 3
WILLARD, Mo. — Defending Class 3 champion Neosho had five finalists and three champions, but the Wildcats were bested by Lebanon in the team standings and forced to settle for a district runner-up finish.
Lebanon led the field with 225 team points. Neosho amassed 193 points and was followed by third-place Willard with 150 1/2, fourth-place Carl Junction with 128 and fifth-place Rolla with 116.
Raymond Hembree (106), Cayden Auch (152) and Drayke Perry (220) each won titles to lead the Wildcats. In their finals matches, Hembree earned a 17-0 technical fall over Lebanon’s Quentin Long, Auch logged a second-period fall over McDonald County’s Jack Teague and Perry pinned Marshfield’s Eli Steffen in the second period.
Taking second for Neosho were Landon Kivett (113) and Kolton Sanders (132). Jeremiah Larson (182) placed third, while Keaton Sanders (170) and Zane Persinger (285) were both fourth.
Carl Junction crowned a pair of individual champions in Jackson White (182) and Micah Lieberman (285). White logged a first-period fall in the finals over Lebanon’s Jake Henson to remain undefeated this season at 44-0. Lieberman, improving to 39-1, pinned Willard’s Carson Gehring in the second period.
The Bulldogs also had state qualifiers in runner-up Jesse Cassatt (195), third-place Isiac Shields (160) and fourth-place finishers Cole Stewart (152) and Keegan Bennett (220).
McDonald County and Webb City had two qualifiers apiece, first-place Oscar Ortiz (132) and runner-up Teague (152) representing the Mustangs and runner-up Josh Copher (126) and third-place Kyler Carter (120) representing the Cardinals.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 3
BOLIVAR, Mo. — With seven finalists and four champions, defending Class 2 state champion Monett pulled away in the team standings on the final day of the tournament to win the district championship.
The Cubs totaled 180 team points and were followed by runner-up Pleasant Hill with 171, third-place Bolivar with 169 and fourth-place Seneca with 162 1/2.
Matthew Bahl (126), Joseph Semerad (138), Elias Barrientos (145) and Harrison Merriman (285) each claimed individual titles for Monett, while Karter Brink (132), Gunnar Bradley (152) and Ethan Umfleet (160) took second and Raymond Villalta (220) third.
Seneca positioned five individuals in the finals and finished with one champion in Kendon Pollard (120). Finishing second were Brady Roark (106), Brayden Thiel (113), Skyleer Commons (220) and Grant Durman (285). Gabriel Commons (160) and Zane Cotten (170) both took third.
Cassville, placing eighth in the team standings, had one third-place finisher in Akhilleus Arguelles (120) and three fourth-place in Game Hunter (138), Logan Tolbert (182) and Zach Coenen (195).
Braylin Brooks (106) took fourth to lead 12th-place Nevada.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 2
VERSAILLES, Mo. — Kolbe Jones (132) earned a 7-4 decision over Lone Jack’s Jackson Leath in the finals to earn an individual district title for Diamond.
The Wildcats also had state qualifiers in third-place finishers Cameron Addington (152), Jayce Taylor (182) and Tyler May (220), as well as fourth-place John Odom (138) and Landon Clement (160).
Knob Noster and Versailles tied for first in the team race with 151 points. Third-place Fatima tallied 128 1/2 points, followed by fourth-place Diamond with 116.
GIRLS QUALIFIERS
Seven area wrestlers punched their tickets to the MSHSAA girls state tournament by placing top-four individually at the Class 1 District 3 tournament in Pleasant Hill on Feb. 8.
Seneca’s Kristin Buegel logged three straight pins on her way to the 130-pound finals, where she won by medical forfeit over Waynesville’s Justice Seely.
Cassville had three qualifiers in third-place Annie Moore (103), third-place Kailey Artherton (115) and fourth-place Kelsey Harris (120).
Nevada’s Lotus Van Dyk (135) and Claire Pritchett (235) both placed fourth, while Monett’s Abigail Jastal (110) took third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.