Postseason play for high school softball teams in Southwest Missouri begin this week with district tournaments.
The district winners advance to state tournament play next week, starting on Oct. 21 in Class 3 and Oct. 22 in Class 4 and 5.
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 6
At Republic, sixth-seeded Joplin faces third-seeded Carthage at 7:30 tonight to complete a three-game session of quarterfinal games.
Earlier games match fourth-seeded Nixa vs. Ozark at 3:30 and second-seeded Republic vs. Springfield Central at 5:30.
Top-seeded Kickapoo received a bye and plays its semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 6
At Monett, all four quarterfinal games will be played on two fields today.
The schedule has top-seeded Webb City vs. Parkview and No. 4 Monett vs. Glendale at 4:30 p.m., and second-seeded McDonald County vs. Carl Junction and third-seeded Neosho vs. Branson at 6.
Semifinal games begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and the championship game is set for 5 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 4
At Rogersville, the eight-team tournament starts on Wednesday.
Quarterfinal matchups have fourth-seeded Reeds Spring vs. Doniphan and second-seeded Cassville vs. Seneca at 4:30 p.m. and top-seeded Rogersville vs. Willow Springs and No. 3 Ava vs. Aurora at 6:30.
Semifinals are set for 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, and the championship game is at 11 a.m. Saturday.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 5
At Versailles, Nevada is the fifth seed and faces Fatima at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Other games on Wednesday have No. 1 California vs. Clinton at noon, No. 2 Blair Oaks vs. Eldon at 5 and No. 3 Versailles vs. Osage at 7:30.
Semifinals begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the championship game is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
