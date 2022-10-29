SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carthage, Webb City and Joplin boys swim teams competed in the SWMO Championships on Saturday in Springfield.
Glendale topped the team standings with 486 points, while Kickapoo was second with 347 and West Plains third with 278.
Camdenton was fourth with 224, followed by Carthage (221.5), Monett (201), Springfield Central (196.5), Webb City (193), Nixa (193) and Joplin (176) to round out the top 10 teams.
The Tigers had a pair of third-place finishes. Kellen Frieling finished third in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.60 seconds, while Carthage's 200 medley relay team of Frieling, Braxton McBride, Andrew Johnson and Colton Dixon was third with a time of 1 minute, 41 seconds.
Micah Brouwer led Webb City individually with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03. The Cardinals' 200 medley relay team of Brouwer, Judah Ritchie, Emiliano Vasquez and Cody Herndon took fourth.
Monett's Matthew Fillinger posted bronze finishes in the 200 free and 100 fly. Joplin was headlined by Nathan Wardlow, who placed third in the 500 free with a time of 4:58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.