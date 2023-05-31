A couple of area teams and several individual athletes proved they were among the state's best during the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships for classes 3,4 and 5 this past weekend in Jefferson City.
The East Newton boys improved on last year's third-place team finish with a state runner-up performance in Class 3. The Patriots finished with 37 team points behind state champ Bowling Green's 74.5 points. Lamar was seventh with 23 points.
Webb City's 40 points were good enough for fifth place in Class 4, behind Festus' 76 points. On the girls side, Webb City High School finished 11th with 26 points and Carl Junction was 24th with 11 points. Kearney claimed the team title with 52 points for the girls. In Class 5, Joplin boys were 17th with 14.5 points. Rockbridge was champ with 73.5 pts. Joplin girls had 1 point.
Area athletes accounted for five state championships.
In the Class 4 girls' javelin, Webb City junior Dawsyn Decker was first at 42.63 meters. Grayson Smith, a Cardinal senior, captured first in the pole vault with a 4.72-meter vault on Saturday. Junior teammate Jaden Brisco was eighth (3.76 meters) in that event. Webb City junior Evan Stevens was state champ in the boys' Class 4 3,200-meter run with a time of 09:18.66. He also was fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 04:21.77.
East Newton junior Chase Sorrell was state champ in the boys' Class 3 800-meter race with a time of 1:53.60, and a runner up in the 1600-meter run with a time of 04:17.60. He also was third in the 3,200-meter run, at 09:30:77. He accounted for 24 of the Patriots 37 points.
In the boys' Class 3 shot put, Lamar junior Trace Wooldridge took first place (16.77 meters) and the state title.
In the boys' Class 5 1,600-meter run, Joplin senior Hobbs Campbell was the runner up (04:13:01). He finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 01:55.69.
East Newton senior Michael Crowe was second in the boys' Class 3 high jump (1.93 meters) and Lamar senior Tyson Williams was runner up in the boys' Class 3 discus (49.07 meters).
Seneca junior Isabella Renfro was runner up in the girls' Class 3 shot put with a 12.18-meter throw on Saturday.
In the Class 3 girls' 3200-meter race, Lamar's Kiersten Pottter, a senior, was third (11:18.76). Webb City junior Natahniel Miller was third in the Class 4 boys' discus with a 49.97-meter throw and Trey Roets, a Webb City senior, was third (54.85 meters) in the javelin. Tucker Liberatore, a junior, was sixth (52.23 meters) in the same event.
Cardinal senior Abiigail Street was third in the Class 4 girls' 3,200-meter race (10:59.03) and fourth in the 1,600m (05:08.70). Webb City freshman Brooke Hedger was fourth in the girls Class 4 800-meter run with a time of 02:19.17.
The Lamar Class 3 boys' 4x400m relay team of Carson Sturgell, Blaine Breshears, Pierce Heins and Ian Ngugi was fourth (03:27.55).
Carl Junction sophomore Sydney Ward was fifth in the girls' Class 4 100-meter race with a time of 12.21 seconds, and also finished fifth in the 200-meter race with a time of 25.15 seconds. In the Class 5 boys' javelin, Neosho senior Collyn Kivett was fifth with a 51.69-meter throw, and Carthage senior Micah Lindsey was fifth (17.60 meters) in the Class 5 boys' shot put.
A sixth-place finish went to Carl Junction junior Acadia Badgley in the Class 4 girls' pole vault (3.05 meters). Also finishing sixth were Joplin freshman high jumper Cordell Washington in the boys' Class 5 with a 1.97-meter jump, and Neosho's Tyrese Hill, who ran boys' Class 5 200-meter race in 21.89 seconds. East Newton senior Dominic Shaw was sixth in discus (44.36 meters) in the boys' Class 3 event.
East Newton junior Eden Enlow was seventh in the Class 3 boys javelin with a 45.66-meter throw.
The College Heights' girls' 4x200-meter relay team of Jayli Johnson, Allie Stout, Lauren Ukena and Jesalin Bever missed qualifying for the 8-team final of the Class 3 event by :00.01.
