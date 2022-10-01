WEBB CITY, Mo. — Area teams competed in the Webb City dual swim meet on Friday.
Team standings were not available at the time of publication.
The Cardinals showed well with four event wins. Webb City’s Steve Kenlee won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 7 seconds, Landon Sharon won the diving competition, Adrien Black won the 500 free in 5:45 and Micah Brouwer won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.
Maddox Wood was second in the diving competition, while teammate Jonathan Kenlee was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:16. Aiden Patterson and Lucas Lowery were second and third in the 500 free, respectively.
Patterson posted a time of 6:02, while Lowery finished 10 seconds later. Brouwer took third in the 200 IM in 2:14.
Webb City’s 400 free relay team of Emiliano Vasquez, Cody Herndon, Steve Kenlee and Brouwer took second in 3:52.
Joplin’s Nathan Wardlow had a stellar showing, winning the 200 IM (2:09) and 100 backstroke (1:00). Ian Vermillion took third in the 100 butterfly (1:03), while Parker Hinman was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:14) and Isaiah Thom was fourth in the 500 free (6:17).
In relays, Joplin took second in the 200 medley (1:53) and 200 free (1:42). Wardlow, Hinman, Vermillion and Zane Newman competed on both teams.
With Newman out for individual events due to injury, the Eagles got to see newcomers step up.
“We had a few best times at this meet from our newer swimmers, Connor Intessimone, Gideon Speer and Isaiah Thom,” Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. “Jackson Mordica also improved his time in the 200 IM. With small meets like this one, you won't see many of those because there is so little rest between races. We had multiple cases where our guys swam in back to back heats.”
