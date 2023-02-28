Class 1, 2 and 3 state tournaments are set for boys and girls basketball and area teams have represented well.
Southwest Missouri teams — specifically within an hour of Joplin — have fared well thus far in the postseason.
In Class 1, the Golden City girls and the Thomas Jefferson boys reached the state sectionals.
With a 68-58 win on Monday night over Rich Hill in Willard, the Cavaliers booked a trip to Warrensburg for a meeting with St. Elizabeth on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. TJ topped Golden City in its district tournament last Friday.
The Eagles played Macks Creek on Tuesday night in Bolivar in state sectionals but fell 75-50. They took down Liberal in the district championship.
In Class 2, the Marionville boys as well as the College Heights Christian and Miller girls made the state sectionals.
The Comets reached the quarterfinals after their win on Monday night over Crane 49-45 and will play Friday at 6:15 p.m. in Warrensburg at the University of Central Missouri against Hartville. They defeated College Heights in the district tournament last Friday.
The Cougars met with Fordland on Tuesday night in Carthage to try and advance to the quarterfinal round of the Class 2 state tournament but lost 57-41. They defeated Pierce City in the district championship last Saturday evening.
The Cardinals battled with Archie on Tuesday night in Harrisonville for their shot to advance into the final eight teams in the state and won 52-40. Miller topped Marion C. Early in the Class 2 District 13 championship. Miller is back in action Saturday in a quarterfinal match with Bishop LeBlond at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph.
Finally, Class 3 features one more area team in the girls bracket. Diamond outlasted Lamar in its Class 3 District 12 championship game to make the state sectionals in Carthage. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats met Fair Grove for a shot at the quarterfinal round but lost 62-52.
These six hoops programs have represented the strength of teams across this immediate area, especially with both boys teams reaching the quarterfinal round of their respective brackets plus the Miller girls.
Some of these teams were also recognized in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches' Association polls released on Feb. 21.
Thomas Jefferson boys (21-6) received votes last week to be ranked inside the top 10 of Class, as did its opponent in the quarterfinals, St. Elizabeth (19-10).
Golden City girls (24-5) were tied for ninth in the last MBCA polls.
MBCA listed the Marionville boys (27-2) as tied for No. 6 while their next opponent, Hartville, was No. 4.
Miller girls (25-4) came in at No. 4 but College Heights (17-12) was unranked and not receiving votes.
Classes 4, 5 and 6 begin district play this week and we are likely to see more area teams reach the state tournament from those brackets. To put it simply, there's been successful basketball programs from Southwest Missouri in the 2022-23 season.
