PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Neosho boys basketball team took a 45-38 in the third quarter, but Arkadelphia rallied late to secure a 59-56 victory on Saturday in the championship game of the Battle at the Ridge.
The Badgers took a 34-29 lead after a big first half showing. However, the Wildcats put together a 16-4 third quarter before Arkadelphia answered with a 21-11 output in the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Salinas and Antonie Palmer tallied 13 points each to pace the Badgers, while Ryan Harris had 12. James Elgas added nine points.
K'dyn Waters had another big night offensively for Neosho (3-1) with a game-high 21 points. Isaiah Green contributed 17 points, while Kael Smith chipped in 11.
"We played a tough, fun game tonight," Neosho coach Zane Culp said. "I'm really proud of the boys effort on the defensive end. That was a high-powered offense and we really held them down. Just a couple of more balls bounce are way and we’d be leaving with a championship.
"Waters and Green really carried the load offensively and were great all night. Kael battled on the boards and hit some tough shots inside in that second half. He’s an absolute warrior.
"Brock Franklin did a great job being a leader on the court and guarding their best player all night. We’re excited to finally get on our home floor Tuesday."
Neosho hosts Monett at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
