FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas started fast and never looked back in a 97-63 exhibition win over the Pittsburg State women on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks outscored the Gorillas 21-6 in the first quarter before taking a 46-26 lead by the intermission. The Pittsburg State women were outscored by two points in the third before Arkansas pulled away in the final stanza.
Pittsburg State’s Athena Alvarado led the Gorillas with 21 points and eight rebounds. She made 9-of-12 shots from the field. Carthage product Maya Williams added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kaylee DaMitz chipped in with seven points and five assists.
The Gorillas shot 40 percent from the field, making 24-of-60 shotst. Pittsburg State made 5-of-22 shots from the perimeter.
Chelsea Dungee led four Razorbacks in double figures with a game-high 26 points. Amber Ramirez added 23 points, while Makayla Daniels had 17 and Alexis Tolefree added 13. Arkansas shot 56.7 percent from the floor, connecting on 38-of-67 shots.
Pittsburg State continues its exhibition portion of the schedule when the Gorillas travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the University of Kansas at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.
