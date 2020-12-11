Arlington Baptist shot 54% from the field and upended Ozark Christian College 93-85 on Friday night in men's basketball action in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
Arlington Baptist made 33 of 61 shots, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range for 63%.
The Ambassadors hit 52% in the first half but trailed 49-39 at the intermission. They shot 45% (32 of 71) for the game and made 8 of 19 treys (42%).
Izaya Pena fired in 21 points on a near-perfect shooting night in 21 minutes off the bench to lead the Ambassadors. He made 8 of 9 fielders, 1 of 1 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws, and he made a team-high three steals.
Dylan Hidalgo drilled six treys among his seven field goals and finished with 20 points for OCC. Miles Dressler recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Brett Campbell added 15 points and Tyler Alarid chipped in with 11 points and eight assists.
Tra Mallard captured game honors with 26 points for Arlington Baptist, followed by Daavione Stafford with 20, reserve Trey Ballard with 17 and Sheldon Hodge with 15.
OCC WOMEN FALL 85-70
Arlington Baptist, ahead 55-50 after three quarters, outscored Ozark Christian 30-20 in the fourth quarter.
Rebecca Farmer fired in eight treys while scoring 34 points for Arlington Baptist. She made 13 of 19 shots overall, including 8 of 11 from long range.
Aaliyah Clark and Heaven Muenster added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Arlington Baptist, which shot 52%.
Kamryn Gentry topped the Ambassadors with 13 points, followed by Lydia Pipins with 12 and Peyton Miller with 11. Gentry also grabbed nine rebounds, and Makenzie Purinton had six assists and four steals. The Ambassadors, who led 18-15 after one quarter, hit 48% from the floor.
The Ambassadors play today at Central College of the Bible.
