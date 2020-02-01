ARLINGTON, Texas — Tra Mallard’s 24 points led three players in double figures as Arlington Baptist trimmed Ozark Christian College 86-77 Friday night in men’s basketball action.
Arlington Baptist (6-1), which led 43-36 at halftime, shot 44 percent from the field to the Ambassadors’ 52 percent. But Arlington Baptist held a big advantage in 3-point goals (9-1) and made seven more free throws.
Tyler Alarid captured game honors with 23 points for the Ambassadors (8-10), hitting 11-of-13 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws. He also had five assists.
Miles Dressler and Brett Campbell contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively, for OCC. Campbell also snared eight rebounds, and Dressler blocked three shots.
ARLINGTON BAPTISTWOMEN, 112-41
Arlene Madrid hit six 3-point goals, and Billie Sulak also netted 18 points to lead Arlington Baptist past the Ambassadors in the preliminary women’s game.
Rebecca Farmer, who sank five treys, and Heaven Muenster both scored 15 for Arlington Baptist, and Muenster had 13 rebounds.
Adreonna Hughes and Annie Jaycox each totaled 13 points and four steals for Ozark Christian. Jaycox also had six rebounds, and Makenzie Purinton had three assists.
The Ambassadors are back in action today at Dallas Christian, starting with the women’s game at noon.
