LIBERAL, Mo. — Arma’s girls basketball team rallied from a one-point halftime deficit Friday to nudge Thomas Jefferson 43-35 Friday for fifth place in the Tony Dubray Classic.
The Cavaliers led 26-25 at intermission but were outscored 12-6 in the third period and 6-3 in the fourth quarter.
Gabbi Hiebert topped Thomas Jefferson and all scorers with 14 points. Cavalier teammate Sarah Mueller added 11.
Arma was led by Liberty Sigmon with 12.
Thomas Jefferson (8-6) will play at Jasper on Tuesday.
