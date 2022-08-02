Brandi Arthur’s first day as Crowder College’s athletics director was a homecoming.
And it will certainly be a day Arthur remembers for some time.
Arthur, former Neosho High School activities director, officially started her duties at Crowder on Monday. She replaced John Sisemore, who was announced as the AD at Division II Northeastern State on June 25.
“It was really fun to walk around campus and see a lot of familiar faces,” Arthur said. “Crowder is one of those places that when you work there a lot of people don’t leave because it’s such a good place to work. It was fun to see familiar faces; some I haven’t seen in 15 years. That was the most enjoyable part.”
Crowder is indeed in Arthur’s roots. Arthur, who prepped at Checotah (Okla.), was a shortstop for the Roughriders when they finished fifth nationally in 2000 under former coach Millie Gilion.
Crowder then dropped its softball program until resuming in 2006 with Arthur at the helm. Arthur, who finished her college playing career at Union University of Jackson (Tenn.), went 124-50 in three years as coach with two regional titles.
Crowder, which expanded to eight sports last fall, added women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf. The NJCAA Division I school currently has programs in baseball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, softball and co-ed eSports.
“A lot of big things in my life happened at Crowder,” Arthur said. “It’s where I went away from home for the first time. I met my husband there. I had my first big girl job. I had my first child when I was working at Crowder. It’s just fun being able to go back home, especially at a time with so much growth."
In addition to Arthur's hiring, Crowder tabbed Joshua Barnes as the new softball coach. Barnes, who also replaces Sisemore, previously served as a head coach at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.
Colt Berry was also hired as the Roughriders' new eSports manager.
“A lot of coaches are brand new just like me," Arthur said. "They don’t know a lot about what’s going on, but I don’t know yet either. We’re learning all of that stuff together. I’m excited to get my hands on the new stuff that’s going on.”
Following her first stint at Crowder, Arthur went on to teach at McDonald County in 2008 before returning to Neosho one year later.
Arthur said she formed lasting memories at NHS, where she's been activities director since July 2019.
“I loved working at Neosho,” Arthur said. “They’re such great kids. We had a great administration, a really good school board. I experienced a lot of professional growth at Neosho. If it hadn’t been for my experience as the activities director at Neosho High School, I know there would have been no way I would have gotten this job at Crowder.”
Arthur is ready to make the transition back to college, but this time as an administrator.
“The No. 1 goal I have is to find out the difference between the NJCAA and MSHSAA as far as eligibility goes and transferring,” Arthur said. “I’m working on that now. That’s my personal thing to get my feet under me and learn what’s going on, so we can get these kids in and get them excited about being a Roughrider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.