CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda’s Chris Paruleski and Blake Ignaciak neutralized Joplin’s bats as the Athletics topped the Outlaws 5-1 to complete a two- game sweep on Tuesday night at Municipal Stadium.
Paruleski tossed five innings of one-run ball for Clarinda (11-3) before Ignaciak finished it off, hurling four one-hit frames in relief. The two combined for five strikeouts and issued only two free passes.
The Outlaws (4-4) scored their run in the top of the third on a single by Jared Toler, who had two hits.
The A’s responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead before adding two more in the seventh and one in the eighth.
Travis Welker and Taylon Mullins-Ohm paced the way offensively for the A’s with two hits each. Isaiah Marquez, Patrick McGinn, Mason Maners and Ryan Davis (solo home run) drove in runs.
John Kea suffered the loss for the Outlaws, allowing two runs on four hits in four innings.
After a day off on Wednesday, Joplin returns to Joe Becker Stadium on Thursday when it hosts Chillicothe at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.