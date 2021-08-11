CHICAGO, Ill. — Former Crowder College ace Aaron Ashby made marked improvements in the second start of his major league career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
In Game 2 of a doubleheader on Tuesday night, Ashby fired two scoreless innings in the Brewers' 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The lefty caught David Bote swinging to pick up his first big league strikeout — his only one — to open the game.
Ashby was Milwaukee's 27th man in the twinbill, and he was sent back to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, but he is staying on the Brewers' taxi squad. That means he can be activated at any time in the future if needed.
“I thought he had a chance to go pretty deep into this game because his stuff was excellent,” manager Craig Counsell told the media. “That's how he's been pitching at Nashville so it was exciting to see. It's special stuff, for sure. When he's good, the ball is kind of moving all over the place. "
It was a nice bounce-back effort from the former Roughrider, who allowed seven runs (four earned) and recorded only two outs in his big-league debut against the Cubs on June 30.
"That one feels a lot better than the last time being up here," Ashby said. "It was good to have some success up here. It was a lot of fun tonight.
"Ever since I was sent back down, all I’ve wanted to do is get back up here. I’ve been working a lot down in Nashville with the pitching coach and everyone there and kind of got on more of a routine and was more pointed in the stuff that I was doing in the way I prepared and everything like that. And it paid off.”
