PARKVILLE, Mo. — Former Mount Vernon High School golfer Ashley Childers tied for 14th place on Wednesday in the Prairie Invitational women's golf tournament at The National Golf Club.
Childers, who won the Class 1 state championship her senior year in 2014 and then played for Missouri State, finished the 54-hole tournament at 18-over-par 234. She did lower her score each round, posting scores of 81-77-76.
She just missed a top-10 finish as Emma Whitaker of Wichita, Gianna Augustine of Overland Park, Kenni Hensonn of Derby and Kayla Eckelkampl of Washington, Missouri, tied for 10th at 233. Whitaker was the defending tournament champion.
Sarah Bell of Jackson, Missouri, rallied to win the tournament at 7-over-par 223, finishing two shots ahead of Sera Tadokoro of Japan. Bell, who is a sophomore at Oral Roberts University, shot a final-round 1-under-par 71 for the only round under par in the tournament, and it allowed her to erase a four-shot deficit to Tadokoro, who closed with a 77. Bell shot 74-78 in the first two rounds while Tadokoro carded two 74s.
Whitney Pyle, who was Tadokoro's teammate at the University of Kansas, was third with 77-76-74—227, one shot in front of Ari Acuff of Springfield (76-73-79—228) and Abigail Rigsby from Canada and Oklahoma Christian (74-81-73—228).
Rachel Stous of Topeka and Kristen Samp of Lawrence, the tournament champion in 2017 and a former LPGA Tour player, tied for sixth with 229, and Ellen Port of St. Louis and Isabella Caamal Solis of Mexico and ORU were next with 231 and 232, respectively.
The tournament also included a "Players Division" that was contested from the traditional ladies tees.
Maggie King of Loch Lloyd, Missouri, won the 36-hole event that ended Tuesday with 89-79—159, followed by Neely Adier of Lincoln, Nebraska, with 153 and Audrey Rischer of Columbia with 167.
Sam Maceli of Pittsburg tied for eighth place with 83-88—171.
The Prairie Invitational is a premier women's event for amateurs and professionals in the Midwest. It was formerly known as the Women's Amateur of Kansas City before changing its name to the Prairie Invitational in 2014.
