NEVADA, Mo. — With her team’s season down to its final strike, Bailey Ast simply wanted to stay calm as she re-entered the batter’s box.
The sophomore center fielder did much more than that.
Ast smacked a game-ending, two-run single through the right side with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Nevada to a thrilling 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Oak Grove in a sectional contest of the Class 3 state softball tournament on Wednesday night at a jam-packed Bushwhacker Field.
After overcoming a six-run deficit in a win or go home scenario, the Tigers (16-8) advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals at Savannah (18-2). Savannah won at Kirksville 6-4 in its sectional game.
“Right now I’m just pumped for our girls,” Tigers coach Danny Penn said. “I’m so proud of them. Coming back like that speaks to our resiliency.”
Nevada came to bat in the last of the seventh trailing by a single tally. After Abby Harder drew a walk and Madison Hyder slapped a single just past third base, Ast came to the plate with her team down to its final out.
After taking a close ball with two strikes, Ast lined a 2-2 pitch from Oak Grove’s Macie Dunham to opposite field, driving in the tying and winning runs, setting off a wild celebration.
“Once I had two strikes, my heart was going and just pounding,” said Ast, who drove in three runs on three hits. “When I hit it, I knew one run would score, but I wasn’t sure if the second one would come home. It was so exciting to see the second run score. I don’t even know what was going through my mind. I’m just glad I could come through for the team and for our seniors.”
Ast was down in the count 0-2 during the game's final plate appearance.
“What an at-bat, especially for a sophomore,” Penn said. “She didn’t let the moment get too big for her. That was a solid opposite-field swing. We’ve seen that all year and she was able to get it done tonight.”
Things weren’t looking good for the Tigers in this one, as the Panthers (13-16) took an early lead on Kelsey Webb’s three-run home run in the top of the first. Oak Grove, who eliminated the Tigers en route to a runner-up finish last year, took a 6-0 lead in the second on run-scoring singles by Tomi Lightle, Kay Hensley and Alahna Wilson.
Senior right-hander Maggie Leisure took over in the circle for Harder in the second and held the Panthers off the scoreboard the rest of the way to earn the victory.
“She stopped the bleeding in the second inning and that was huge,” Penn said. “Abby was missing her spots a bit and they took advantage of that because they’re a good offensive team. Maggie kept the ball down. She’s a senior and she did a great job in the circle.”
Oak Grove had 11 hits through two innings, and only one the rest of the way. Leisure, who struck out three, retired 10 straight batters at one point.
“I tried to stay calm in the circle and not let the nerves get to me,” Leisure said. “My fastball and changeup were really important for me.”
After stranding the bases loaded in both the first and second innings, the Tigers erupted for five runs in a game-changing fourth inning. During the frame, Ast hit an RBI single, Hailee Lundine launched a three-run home run, her first of the season, before Kirstin Buck added a run-scoring single, cutting the deficit to 6-5.
In the bottom of the seventh, Penn credited Harder for setting the table and Hyder for finding a way to get on base. Leisure’s groundout moved the runners into scoring position before Ast gave the Tigers a walk-off win.
“It wasn’t looking good for us,” Penn said. “We knew we could score runs. It was a matter of settling down, stopping their momentum and having better at-bats. And that’s what happened. What a great game all-around.”
Leisure noted the Tigers never got deflated early in the game.
“We just had to keep our energy up once we got down 6-0,” said Leisure, who also had two hits. “We had to think it was 0-0.”
Nevada has now won 10 straight games ahead of the quarterfinal appearance.
“We’re so excited to keep it going,” Leisure said. “We want to keep winning.”
