It's accurate to say Atiba Bradley dreamed his next coaching opportunity came to fruition.
It was more than a decade ago that Bradley took a summer course at Missouri Southern with former assistant football coach Keeth Matheny and wrote down several future career plans he envisioned for himself.
Among those plans? Bradley aimed to become the head coach of the MSSU football program that helped mold him into the person, husband, father, friend and professional he is today.
Sure enough, that plan became a reality on Wednesday when Bradley was officially introduced as Southern's 14th head football coach in school history during a press conference inside the North Endzone Facility at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
"I am so excited about the opportunity to lead this program," Bradley said. "It has been a dream of mine to bring a national championship to Missouri Southern since I committed to coach Mark Smith 20 years ago. As a player and coach, I've seen firsthand the potential this program has. I've seen how close it's been at times, and yet how far it's been. ... I'm excited to work with our coaches, alum, campus and community to build something special here."
MSSU's hire of Bradley, a Joplin High School graduate and former all-conference linebacker for Southern, marks a number of firsts.
For one, it's the first time for a Missouri Southern graduate to lead the school's football program. It's also the first time a Black head coach has been hired to lead any athletics program at the Southern. And from a broader standpoint, Bradley is the first Black head football coach in the MIAA conference at a non-historically black college or university.
"Growing up as a child, really any child, you look for examples," Bradley said. "You look for examples of people who look like you. So when you get an opportunity to see people who look like you in positions like this, it means a lot. It's something to strive for. So I don't take this job lightly. It's a responsibility to carry this and do the right things so that someone will have somebody to look up to for something they can strive to do someday."
Bradley played for Missouri Southern from 2002-05 and returns to the university after spending the last two years as defensive coordinator at NCAA Division II McKendree in Lebanon, Illinois.
Before McKendree, Bradley was a co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at South Dakota (2016-18), co-DC and linebacker coach at Western Illinois (2013-16), defensive coordinator at Quincy (2012), graduate assistant at Missouri (2008-10), assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Missouri Southern (2010-12) under Bart Tatum and student assistant and grad assistant for the Lions (2006-08).
"For Atiba Bradley, today is not only a welcome, but also a welcome back and a welcome home," MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen said. "We had a strong pool of applicants for this position — over 140. But there were a number of qualities that Atiba possesses that made him stand out. Atiba brings to Missouri Southern strong and diverse coaching experience at both the Division I and Division II levels in the NCAA."
Southern's announcement of the hire came about nine weeks after the dismissal of two-year head coach Jeff Sims, who went 2-9 in his first season with the Lions in 2019. MSSU did not play this past fall because of COVID-19.
The hire also came three days after MSSU announced an 11-player signing class as part of the 2021 National Signing Day.
"I think the first (objective) is creating familiarity between coaches and players, players and coaches — us being able to learn what they can do and their strongsuits and what their weaknesses are — so that we can go out and address those needs in recruiting," Bradley said.
"The hard part is we're a very young football team. So there's a lot of scholarships still on the roster and there's still a lot of guys here. We need to be able to go in our winter workouts and identify the guys who, No. 1, want to be here and want to be a part of the culture, and also who can help us. Once we find we've identified that, then we have to hit the road and find guys to complement what we already have here."
Bradley assumes an MSSU program that has gone 6-49 since 2015, a span that has seen four different head coaches take the helm.
"I think expectations in this league are high," Bradley said. "It's a very competitive league. There's quite a bit of champions who come from this league, so I think the expectations are high regardless of where you are in this league. ... Expectations are part of it, and I'm excited for the challenge."
Following a season-less fall, Bradley said Southern could potentially schedule exhibition games this spring.
"There are a couple of dates on the calendar," he said. "I'm still working with those coaches to see, because some of them have shown interest in backing out. ... If we don't play, we will still have a full spring in terms of practices and scrimmages."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.