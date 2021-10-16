The Aurora football team accomplished history on Friday night.
With a 28-14 victory at Reeds Spring, the Houn Dawgs (7-1) claimed the program's first conference title in 20 years. Aurora is a perfect 6-0 in Big 8 East Conference play.
After splitting non-conference matchups to open the season, Craig Weldy's Houn Dawgs collected wins over Rogersville, Mount Vernon, Springfield Catholic, Hollister, Marshfield and Reeds Spring.
And this is a program that is just two years removed from a 1-9 campaign in 2019.
Aurora is a ground-and-pound team through and through. Of the team's 3,142 total yards of offense this season, 2,937 of those yards have come via the run for the Houn Dawgs.
Ian Jackson and Kohl Rohlman provide a potent 1-2 punch in the ground game for Aurora. The senior running backs have tallied a combined 1,970 yards rushing on 226 carries this season while scoring 24 touchdowns.
The Houn Dawgs face a stiff test at Nevada at 7 p.m. next Friday. However, Aurora currently has the top-seed in the Class 3 District 6 standings.
McDonald County also continues its historic season. The Mustangs edged Nevada 39-34 in an impressive Big 8 West Conference win on the road.
McDonald County is now 7-1 heading into the final week of the regular season at Cassville. The Mustangs have the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 6 standings as of right now, behind only powerhouse West Plains.
Lamar continues to do Lamar things. The Tigers rolled past Seneca 41-0 on Friday and have now won 19 straight games dating back to last season.
Lamar, which currently has the top seed in Class 2 District 4, closes out the regular season at East Newton.
Diamond earned a big 28-14 win over Sarcoxie on Senior Night. The Wildcats improved to 4-4 while the Bears fell to 5-3.
In Kansas action, Galena picked up its first shutout of the season with a 38-0 blanking over Cherryvale. The Bulldogs are 6-1 and close out the season at Baxter Springs.
Girard is playing like one of the best teams in southeast Kansas this season. The Trojans are unbeaten at 7-0 and play host to Frontenac (5-1) in a matchup that will decide Class 3A District 2.
St Mary's Colgan claimed its fourth straight win with a lopsided 41-8 victory over Erie on Friday. The Panthers play at Riverton and have the opportunity to capture the Class 2A District 1 title.
Pittsburg, which cruised past Kansas City Wyandotte 63-16, has four straight wins. The Purple Dragons (5-2) play at home against undefeated Basehor-Linwood to end the regular season.
