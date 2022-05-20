AURORA, Mo. — Aurora's baseball team is a district champion once again.
The top-seeded Houn Dawgs shutout third-seeded Mount Vernon 8-0 on Thursday in the Class 4 District 11 championship game at Aurora High School, marking the school's first district title since 2018.
Aurora (21-5) will play Summit Christian Academy, a 4-1 winner over Nevada in the District 12 title game, on May 24 in the Class 4 sectionals.
The Houn Dawgs jumped on the Mountaineers early, plating across seven runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the game.
Aaron Fisher set the tone with an RBI triple to start the scoring, while Kelton Brown followed with a two-run double to widen the margin out to 3-0.
Brown later scored on a wild pitch before Heath Hoffman collected a run-scoring double as Aurora took a 5-0 advantage. Ryan Clark then came through with an RBI, while Jaesik Friggle capped Aurora's big inning in emphatic fashion with an RBI triple.
The Houn Dawgs scored their final run of the game on an RBI fielder's choice from Brendan Hall in the fifth.
On the mound, Mulholland was exceptional for Aurora. He tossed a complete-game three-hitter and struck out five batters while walking just one.
Aurora tallied 12 hits in the contest. Friggle and Clark each went 3 for 4 with RBI and runs scored apiece, while Hoffman had two hits and two runs scored.
Braden Dodson took the loss for Mount Vernon. He allowed six runs on five hits and was chased out of the first inning without recording an out.
Dodson, Jacob Leeper and Sean Raucher collected hits apiece for the Mountaineers.
Mount Vernon ended the season with a 14-13 record, graduating three seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.