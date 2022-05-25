LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Summit Christian's baseball team rallied past Aurora 5-3 in the Class 4 state sectionals on Wednesday afternoon at Lee's Summit Baseball Complex.
The Eagles (23-2-1) play host to Rogersville, a 15-0 winner over California, at 4 p.m. Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
After falling in an early 3-0 hole, Summit Christian plated five unanswered runs (three in the fifth and two in the seventh) to close out the game. Fischer Ethridge started the scoring with a two-run single and he scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Isaac Truesdale collected a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to propel Summit Christian.
Aurora struck for three runs in the third to grab an early lead. Ryan Clark and Jaesik Friggle scored on fielding miscues apiece, while Trey Mulholland gave the Houn Dawgs a three-run advantage with an RBI single.
Truesdale paced the Eagles with two hits. Garrett Ferguson struck out 13 batters and was charged with no earned runs in a complete-game win.
He limited Aurora to just two hits. Friggle took the loss for the Houn Dawgs after coming out of the bullpen.
Mulholland, earning a no-decision, fanned eight batters and worked 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on eight hits.
Aurora (21-6) graduate five seniors.
