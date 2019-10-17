SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Aurora High School's football program and Greenfield's 1977 state championship football team were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of fAme on Wednesday afternoon.
A crowd of more than 1,100 — the most in 25 years — turned out for the annual Football Luncheon at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center.
The Aurora Houn' Dawgs have won three state championships (1965, 1969, 1999) among 13 postseason berths. The 1965 team was ranked No. 1 in the state and was led by all-state selections Bruce Huey, Bob Journagen and Stan Rinker. The '69 team, coached by "Hoss" McCallister, went 11-1 and beat Malden 13-6 in the state championship game. The '99 team, coached by Pat Woods, capped a 14-0 season with a 7-0 victory over California.
Greenfield's 1977 team went 12-0 and defeated King City 20-6 in the state title game. Under first-year coach Jim Dykens, the Wildcats were led by all-staters David McNeel at quarterback-linebacker, Bill Andrews at defensive back, Roger Grider at guard, James Reeves at end. Todd Decker at defensive end and Steve Wynes at defensive lineman.
The championship game was the Wildcats' biggest victory margin as they edged Marionville 7-0 in the quarterfinals and Cass Midway 14-12 in the semfinals.
Others inducted into the Hall of Fame were former Kansas City Chiefs running back Ted McKnight, former Adrian High School football coach George Bruto, 43-year football official Emry Dilday from Springfield and fan Dr. Gerald Chaffin, who has attended 335 consecutive Missouri Tigers home games since Sept. 21, 1963.
Bruto was a member of Missouri Southern's 1972 NAIA Division II national championship team. He spent 36 years as a teacher and coach at Adrian, compiling a 238-77 football record from 1986-2013, headlined by the 2002 Class 1 state championship squad and the 1987 team that finished second. The Blackhawks won13 conference championships, 17 district titles and reached the state semifinals 10 times.
The Hall of Fame also recognized the Elite 11, honoring former high school and college standouts and others who have made contributions to football.
The Elite 11 included Alan Spencer, Jeff Montgomery and Chris Hanna.
Spencer graduated from Webb City High School in 1969 after earning all-conference laurels in football and winning a long jump state championship. He was a three-sport letterman at Pittsburg State (football, basketball, track and field). He was an NAIA All-American in football in 1972 and ended his career as PSU's all-time leading receiver (1,241 yards on 62 catches. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 12th round but was released after rookie camp. He played three games for the Detroit Lions in 1973.
A 35-year coaching career began in 1975. He served as an assistant at Neosho, Wake Forest and Rogers (Ark.) before becoming head coach and athletics director at Monett. He also was head coach at Nevada, Central and Parkview. He recently retired from being athletics director at Purdy.
Montgomery, an insurance agent in Webb City, was an all-conference player at Park Hill High School in Kansas City and went on to play at Missouri as a walk-on tight end. He earned a varsity letter in 1988. From 1993-96 he was a graduate assistant with the Tigers and worked as a director of football operations. He has been a member of the Missouri chain crew for the last 20 years.
Hanna was a two-time all-state defensive tackle at Springfield Catholic before going to Pittsburg State. He was the Gorillas' outstanding freshman in 1990 and was a four-time all-MIAA selection and helped PSU win the 1991 Division II national championship and a second-place finish the next year. He works with Primerica in Springfield and Freeman Hospital in Joplin.
Other Elite 11 honorees: Dr. Tony Berry (Stockton High School/Southwest Baptist University), Lanny Curnes (Reeds Spring/Central Missouri), Dre Dokes (Kickapool/Northern Iowa/CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders), Tyler Evans (Strafford/University of Oklahoma), Beau Jackson (Branson/Missouri State/Evangel), Phil Johnson (Kickapoo/Missouri/Missouri State/CFL’s British Columbia Lions), Caleb Schaffitzel (Fair Grove/Missouri State)and Mike Wehner (Lebanon/University of Miami).
