CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Aurora plated across three runs in the eighth inning and earned a 6-3 victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday afternoon at CJHS.
Carl Junction drops to 1-5 on the season.
Kelton Brown gave the Houn Dawgs a one-run lead with an RBI single to ignite things for Aurora. Heath Hoffman padded Aurora's lead with a two-run single.
Trey Mullholland was a relief ace for the Houn Dawgs, tossing seven scoreless frames. He struck out eight batters.
The Bulldogs led 3-2 for the entirety of the contest until Brown stole home to knot the score up in the seventh.
Aurora rapped 13 hits in the contest. Jaesik Friggle led the way with three hits, while Mullholland, Hoffman Hayze, Brown, Aaron Fisher and Hoffman had two hits each.
Carl Junction was paced by Drew Massey with two hits and two runs driven in. Lucas Vanlandult finished with a team-high three hits.
Jordan Woodruff suffered the loss for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction plays at Frontenac (Kan.) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
