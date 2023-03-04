MONETT, Mo. — Aurora held back a first-half surge Saturday to go on and defeat the Seneca girls’ basketball team 48-38 in the championship of the Class 4 District 12 championship.
Aurora led 25-22 at halftime but outscored the Indians 9-6 in the third period and 14-10 in the final quarter.
Hazley Grotjohn led Seneca and all scorers with 24 points.
Kylee Cole topped Aurora with 16, while Ellie Creasey had 12 and Jaelyn Ernest 10.
Aurora (20-8) will play District 11 champion Ava on Tuesday in Rolla at 7:45 p.m.
Seneca ended its season at 12-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.