Neosho basketball player Landon Austin and Mount Vernon basketball player Lacy Stokes have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 28.
LANDON AUSTIN
Austin, a junior point guard, was instrumental in Noesho’s second-place finish in the 65th rendition of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
Austin averaged 15 points per game, eight rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats, who went 2-1 in Black Bracket. Austin’s play earned him a spot on the all-tournament team.
“He has had a great season, so really, I am not surprised by his play in the Neosho Holiday Classic,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “The one thing he probably did better in the tournament than he did in the past was rebounding the ball. I think he had two double-doubles, and he also stepped up his defense to have a high-quality tournament.
“All seven of our guys played well, but Landon’s role encompasses more than one or two things. He has to do a little bit of everything as our point guard. It makes it easier on the rest of our guys when Landon is playing well.”
LACY STOKES
Stokes, a senior, had a stellar performance for the Mountaineers in the Pink and White Tournament in Springfield.
Stokes averaged 27 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists per contest over a four-game stretch, including a 34 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal against nationally ranked Fort Smith Northside.
“She played very, very well for us,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “She carried us in various ways. It was hard for teams to press us because of her play. It took teams out of their game plan because they key in on her, and it opened shots up for other players.
“She was great in tough spots and had some really big baskets for us. She played well, and it was kind of a coming-out party for her in the Springfield area.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 12 will be based on performances from Dec. 30- Jan. 4.
