PITTSBURG, Kan. — With Meg Auten providing a third-set spark, Pittsburg State defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17) on Tuesday night in an MIAA volleyball opener on Whetzel Court inside John Lance Arena.
Auten, 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Manhattan, Kansas, came off the bench to slam a match-high 17 kills — more than doubling her season average of 1.74 kills per set. She had five kills in each of the last two sets that saw the Gorillas in control most of the time.
“She did a great job,” Gorillas coach Jen Gomez said. “It was about time for her to turn it on because she’s been having kind of a roller-coaster preseason. So it was nice to see her kind of shine and hit the ball finally.”
Missouri Southern (6-4) seemingly had the momentum after winning the second set 25-23 — the Lions led 24-17 before the Gorillas made a late push. The Lions then scored the first four points of the third set, two on a block and kill by Alicia Pickett. But the Gorillas (6-3) scored six of the next eight points and tied the match at 6-6 on an Auten kill, her third of the spurt.
“She’s a firecracker when she wants to be,” Gomez said. “And that’s what we have to have. We have to have an explosive, attacking outside because they have Janelle (Brehm) on the other side, and she goes hard all the time. We needed that, and that’s what Meg came through and did for us.”
The set was tied at 7 and 9 before two Missouri Southern hitting errors and a Emily Regier block gave the Gorillas a 12-9 lead. The advantage grew to 21-14 on two kills by Claire Sandvig and Auten, and another Sandvig kill ended the set at 25-20.
The final set saw the Lions score the first point before the Gorillas ran off four straight and never relinquished the lead.
The Gorillas finished with a .249 hitting percentage to the Lions’ .070. Pittsburg State had only 19 attack errors to the Lions’ 31.
“That was a huge difference for us,” MSSU coach Kalie Mader said. “We hit the ball out of bounds too many times.
“I thought Pitt State played really aggressive. I thought they hit the ball well and played very aggressive. I thought we were scrambling far too often and not scoring the ball often enough.”
Morgan Nash, 5-8 junior from Tucson, Arizona, registered a triple-double for the Lions with 10 kills, 19 assists and 15 digs. Brehm, 5-11 junior, led the Lions with 13 kills and 17 digs, and Olivia Lewis, a sophomore from Carl Junction, made a team-high three blocks.
Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis handed out 16 assists, and libero Brooklyn McCain had 12 digs.
Erika Ivkov and Sandvig contributed 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Gorillas, and Ivkov also had 13 digs. Morgan Henning, a sophomore from Seneca, had nine kills and three blocks. Sandvig and Emily Regier each had four blocks, and Laura Willoughby had 28 assists and 13 digs.
Marissa Bates and Addison Weybrew each had 19 digs to lead the PSU defense.
“I really liked the play of my libero (Bates),” Gomez said. “I thought Marissa Bates was pretty good. I thought defensively we made some really good touches on the ball. We need to work on our block — that’s for sure — but I was proud of the way that our setters distributed the ball to all our different hitters. We spread the offense pretty well.”
