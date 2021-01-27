If the last two games are any indication, Avery Taggart is working his way into MIAA basketball.
Taggart, 6-foot-5 freshman scored 11 points in both Missouri Southern's overtime loss to Fort Hays State and 28-point victory over Nebraska-Kearney. He combined to make 5-of-8 3-point shots after going just 1-for-9 in his first eight games.
"Last year was a year off, so definitely some rust to knock off," Taggart said. "I feel I'm getting my confidence back a little bit. Definitely hard at the beginning, but it's a process ... getting better every day and getting back into it.
"It's definitely a competitive conference. I suspected it before I got here. I knew that it was going to be a struggle and it was going to be tough at first. You have to get used to the speed, the pace, and you can settle in."
"We need another guy who can shoot it," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We know what he can do. We've seen it in practice. It's a matter of carrying it over into a game. Maybe coming off the bench is a little stress on him. Avery has been huge for us off the bench the last two games. We need him to continue that."
The Lions visit Rogers State in a key matchup tonight. Both teams are 6-6 for the season, tied for sixth place in the standings. In fact, seven teams have five to seven league wins as they battle for the last five spots in the postseason tournament.
"They got off to a slow start on the year," Boschee said. "I think they have a lot of pieces ... very talented, very dangerous team, especially a home. They have size inside with (6-8 Joey) Saracco and (6-8 Destin) Eke. (Brewster) Peacock is a 4 man who can shoot it but also post up. (Jett) Sternberger is a good shooter from the perimeter, and the point guard (Devin) Pullum has been pretty good."
The Lions have won two of their last three games. Center Cam Martin had 30 points — six above his average — in the Lions' 88-82 home victory on Dec. 5.
Taggart, 6-5 freshman, was an all-state football and basketball player at Eureka (Mo.) High School. He was ranked the No. 2 tight end prospect at tight end and averaged 21 points on the basketball court. He went to Southern Illinois-Carbondale to play both sports but left after a year.
"I fell into the hype of all the Division I offers," Taggart said. "That doesn't matter at all. God put me where I'm supposed to be. I'm in the right spot.
"My dad is pretty good friends and coached Sam (McMahon, former MSSU assistant) in high school (at Jefferson City)," Taggart said. "We got in contact, and they saw I was in the transfer portal, too. It's a network. Everybody knows everybody nowadays."
Taggart's role is to provide offense off the bench.
"We have Cam down in the post, so everybody is crowding down on him," he said. "It's all about making shots for me, getting to the basket and playing good defense most of all."
MSSU vs. Rogers St.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (6-6)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.7
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 7.8
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 7.3
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 24.2
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 14.7
ROGERS STATE (6-6)
Pts.
C Joey Saracco, 6-8 jr. 7.8
G Darraja Parnell, 6-4 sr. 10.9
G Devin Pullum, 6-2 sr. 14.5
G Jett Sternberger, 6-1 so. 11.3
G Brewster Peacock, 6-4 sr. 10.2
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Claremore Expo Center, Claremore, Okla.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (130-67). Justin Barkley, 10th year at RSU (213-100).
Series: MSSU leads 2-1 after its 88-82 home victory on Dec. 5. This the first time the Lions and Hillcats have played in Claremore.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
