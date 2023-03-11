The only thing sweeter than Amaya Johns' Skittles on Saturday evening was a 73-64 win over Pittsburg State for the Missouri Southern women's basketball team in the Central Region semifinals of the NCAA tournament inside Romano Gymnasium in Duluth, Minnesota.
"It's a great deal being one of 16 teams left in the country," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Credit to PSU, they were good today. We were just able to make a comeback. Mia Topping and Kaitlin Hunnicutt played a big part in that for us in the second half. We also played great defense in the fourth quarter."
Just like in their win over Augustana University on Friday, the third-seeded Lions (29-6) fell behind by double digits in the second half.
This time, the seventh-seeded Gorillas (23-8) took a 44-33 lead at about midway of the third quarter. The Lions quickly cut into it and got it back to a single-digit deficit, but PSU still held a seven-point advantage heading into the final frame.
"We had to string stops together," MSSU's Kaitlin Hunnicutt said. "When we were stringing stops together we were getting good looks."
Southern began doing exactly that in the fourth quarter. The team exploded out to a 10-3 start and closed the stanza by outscoring Pitt State 26-10 to clinch the win.
A big part of the 10-3 start was back-to-back 3-pointers from Hunnicutt to tie the game at 57 apiece. Moments later, MSSU got its lead back because of two Hunnicutt free throws — another similarity to Friday's game.
On top of the defensive stops, it seems the Lions just have a laser focus about them once they get behind, like nothing can get in the way of them completing the task at hand.
"It's a mindset our kids have," Ressel said. "It's the upperclassmen doing a great job of making sure we stay focused and making sure everyone is staying in the moment. We try to stay even-keeled and don't get too high or too low."
Southern will meet No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth in the Central Region title game. The Bulldogs (29-3) beat No. 5 Minnesota State-Mankato (26-4) 86-70 on Saturday night.
MSSU will enter play with an eight-game win streak. UMD has won 11 straight. These two teams met very early in the season on Nov. 6 and the Lions won 54-51.
"We have to continue to do what we've been doing. They run a little bit different on offense," Ressel said of the two potential opponents. "For either team we will have to stay in position. We will have to close out well and keep them in front.
"Both teams rebound the ball well so we will have to make sure we're rebounding and taking care of the basketball."
Pittsburg State was having success getting to the offensive glass in the second and third quarters when its lead got bigger. Ressel noticed a change as Missouri Southern came back.
"We did a better job of boxing (Karenna) Gerber out," he said. "She's so good at getting to them and reading offensive rebounds. I told (players), 'We have to have a mindset of going to get them.' We did a much better job in the fourth quarter of making sure they were one shot and done."
Gerber finished with 11 rebounds and the team pulled down 38 total. MSSU ended up with 37 and Johns had eight of her own to lead the way.
The first quarter saw a lot of back-and-forth action. PSU started the scoring with a Tristan Gegg layup. Lacy Stokes responded with a jump shot to tie it up.
A little later, Stokes planted hard in the middle of the lane and buried a turnaround jumper to tie the game at 6 apiece. The Lions came up with a stop and Stokes came back down and made a difficult left-handed layup as she was falling away to the left side of the basket to make it 8-6 in their favor.
The Gorillas responded with 6 straight points and wound up with an 18-12 lead after one quarter.
PSU led from start to finish of the second period and led by as many as 8 at 25-17. MSSU cut into that margin, though, and only trailed 28-26 at halftime.
The third quarter saw both teams trade punches early on.
Southern tied it at 28-all when Stokes connected with Layne Skiles on a lob over the top which led to an easy layup. PSU's Karenna Gerber got the lead back with a layup which gave her 16 points in the game. Gerber finished with 25.
MSSU responded as Kryslyn Jones attacked the basket and made a layup through contact. The contact drew a whistle from the officials and Jones added a free throw to put the Lions on top 31-30 — their first lead since 8-6.
Erin Davis made sure that didn't last long as she buried a triple to put the Gorillas ahead. That shot spurred a 14-0 run to get the largest difference of the entire game at 44-33.
Johns made a basket to end the skid for Southern. Then, Mia Topping got involved on the scoreboard after sinking two free shots to make it 44-37.
A little later, it was Topping again. On a pass from Stokes, the sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, converted a reverse layup to make it 46-44.
Then Stokes found herself at the charity stripe where she made one of two attempts to get within one point. But PSU pulled away again and held the 54-47 lead.
In terms of falling behind by more than 10 in consecutive games, Ressel thinks it's just a matter of coincidence. He'd rather have that lead but isn't worried about it being a pattern.
"That's just how the last two have gone," he said. "We'd rather have a 12-point lead, of course, but we found a way to make things happen the last two games."
Stokes finished the game with 25 points to match the output from PSU's Gerber. Hunnicutt had 12 total and scored 9 of them in the final quarter. Skiles scored 11 and 8 in the second half while Topping scored all 10 of her points in the final 20 minutes.
Topping's second-half effort showed up on the defensive end as well for her coach.
"She was huge on both ends of the floor," Ressel said. "She made some nice cuts. We got that reverse layup on one and then she had the shot fake and pullup on the midrange to extend our lead as the shot clock was winding down. Then she played great defense on Gegg to not give any open looks down the stretch."
The Gorillas got 10 points from Gegg and Sydney Holmes to go along with Gerber's 25.
This was the fourth meeting between the teams and the series ends at 2-2. PSU won both regular season meetings with MSSU taking the MIAA tournament contest as well as this NCAA tournament contest.
Gerber and Stokes made their mark in each contest. Stokes led the Lions in scoring in all four games while Gerber led the Gorillas in three of the four.
The PSU sophomore was at 20 points or more in all three of those games. She scored 13 in the other contest.
Stokes scored 28, 16, 19 and then 25 in the games.
