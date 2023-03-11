Facing a 44-33 hole in the 3rd quarter, the Missouri Southern women's basketball team was in a familiar spot.
The third-seeded Lions trailed by as many as 12 on Friday in their opening-round win over Augustana University.
On Saturday, seventh seed Pittsburg State fell victim to another comeback by the gritty bunch in a 73-64 final in Duluth, Minnesota.
"We had to string stops together," MSSU's Kaitlin Hunnicutt said. "When we were stringing stops together we were getting good looks."
The third quarter ended with the Gorillas leading 54-47. The fourth quarter began and so did those stops. The Lions jumped out with a 10-3 run to tie the game at 57 apiece after back-to-back triples by Hunnicutt.
MSSU won the final stanza 26-10 to put a exclamation point on the comeback victory.
Lacy Stokes led the Lions with 25 points and Karenna Gerber matched her with 25 for PSU. Hunnicutt finished with 12, Layne Skiles added 11 and Mia Topping scored 10 in the second half to round out MSSU's players in double figures. The Gorillas saw Tristan Gegg and Sydney Holmes add 10 apiece.
Southern will play the winner of the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato on Monday at 7 p.m. in Duluth. The Lions and the Skittles bags are headed to the Sweet Sixteen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.