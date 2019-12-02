Lamar Tigers head coach Scott Bailey has resigned from his position after 14 seasons at the helm.

Bailey, a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, closes his career with the Tigers with a 151-41 career record, while leading Lamar to seven consecutive state championships from 2011-2017. The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 record in 2019, falling to Ava in the state quarterfinals last week.

Reasons for Bailey’s resignation are unknown at this time.

